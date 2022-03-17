When gambling in sports, the individual must be educated on the laws of the state they are gambling in to reduce the risk of facing any charges or prosecution. Different states in the US stand by different laws regarding the extent of legal gambling allowed, having sports betting, and any other form of betting highly regulated by the state itself. After the decision taken in Murphy v. NCAA a number of states including a district in Columbia have legalized sports betting with established licensing and ensure safety and integrity both for the game itself and for the clients. Due to this decision by the Supreme Court, it has become easier for the individual to find a state with their desired form of gambling legal and regulated by local laws to prevent any violations.

Photo: gamblesportsonline.com

States Where Online Gambling is Currently Legal

Currently, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have legalized online gambling. Other states such as Florida have made massive progress with state laws such as becoming the first state where tribal gaming was legalized within the US. Certain clarifications such as, is online gambling legal in Florida for those residing there is still a question asked by many, and the answer is unfortunately not yet. Residents however do have access to offshore betting sites, which are regulated under the laws of different jurisdictions.

Safely Betting on Sports

In most cases, betting online from states where it is regulated is the safest and most reliable option with online sportsbooks readily available to you via sites or mobile apps supplying you with all the information, providers, promos, bonuses, and offers you are looking for. From states such as Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming you can bet online safely from betting sites. States such as Maryland, Rhode Island, Oregon, New Hampshire, Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, and South Dakota currently have upcoming legal online betting sports laws underway, with certain restrictions being put into place to ensure safe betting.

How to Bet on Sports

Once you are aware of how to safely bet in the state that you are in, you can now move on to learning the tricks of the trade on how to bet on your sports of choice. The first step is to notice what the oddsmakers have put in favor of the games released on their betting lines. When a team is predicted to win these are known as the ‘favorites’ and will have a minus sign by their odds, while the ones that are more likely to lose will have a plus sign by their odds and are known as the ‘underdogs’.

Once you’ve noted down the favorites and the underdogs of the game, it’s time to start betting. The first way to place your bet is by using the point spread method – this is where you bet on the margin of victory odds. Therefore, if your team is listed as a 9 point favorite they will be listed as ‘-9’ and thus allowing you to win your bet and make a profit, only if they win the game with 8 points or over which is known as a ‘cover’. Alternatively, if the team you bet on scores exactly 9 points, then you will win back the money you would have betted and in turn not make any profit – this is known as a ‘push’. If the team wins by 8 points or less or loses the game then you would have lost your bet and the money placed on that specific bet. This also works vice versa with the underdogs that are listed (for example) as a ‘+9’ you would either need your team to win the entire game or lose by 8 points or less for you to win your bet. This method of betting is commonly used and available for all sports but is usually used in higher-scoring sports such as football and basketball.

Another way to bet is using the Moneyline which bases its bets on the team that is predicted to win and has its payouts calculated through American odds. The favorites and underdogs are again given the plus and minus signs, however this time if a favorite is listed as -100 then you would have to bet 100 to have a chance at winning 50, however, if that team loses then you lose 100. Vice versa with the underdogs, if a team is listed as +100 then you can bet 50 you’re in with a chance of winning 100 if they win and only losing 50 if the team loses. This is due to the fact that the favorites are expected to win and the underdogs are expected to lose, therefore there is more of a reward if you bet on the team that has the odds against them. This method is available for all sports bets but is usually used with lower-scoring sports such as soccer orbaseball.

Aside from the above, oddsmakers will also set a total amount of points that both teams are predicted to score altogether, which is referred to as the total, allowing betters to set bets over if the score will go over or under the total set by the oddsmakers.

