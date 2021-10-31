Game of the Day: Steelers and Browns play in what might be an early season elimination game.

Written By Nathaniel Reeves

AFC North foes will meet in a Week 8 rivalry clash on Sunday afternoon when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Pittsburgh is coming off a bye, having most recently played on October 17 in a 23-20 home win over the Seattle Seahawks as a 5.5-point favorite in overtime to improve to 3-3 on the season. Cleveland enters at 4-3 after taking down the Denver Broncos last Thursday by a score of 17-14 as a 2-point home favorite.

The Browns won two of the three matchups between these rivals a season ago, including a 48-37 victory over Pittsburgh on Wild Card Weekend. Pittsburgh still leads the all-time series 77-61-1.

Steelers return from bye on two-game winning streak

The Steelers will hope to keep building momentum heading into a crucial matchup off a bye , as they got back to .500 on the season by holding off the Seahawks two weeks ago. Najee Harris opened the scoring at the 10:01 mark of the second quarter on a five-yard touchdown reception before Eric Ebron doubled the lead on a short run just before the break, and while Seattle rallied in the second half, TJ Watt’s strip sack in overtime set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning 37-yard field goal.

Ben Roethlisberger didn’t have his most efficient outing but still did enough, completing 29 of 40 pass attempts for 229 yards and the one touchdown. Harris had another productive game with 24 carries for 81 yards plus six receptions for 46 yards and a score, while Diontae Johnson made nine catches for 71 yards to lead the team. The Steelers finished with a 345-309 advantage in total yards while sacking Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith five times.

“It’s kind of crazy, don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet,” Roethlisberger said to the Associated Press about the wild win over Seattle. “We got to our goal, which was to get to .500 before the bye, get healthy and get prepared for a long stretch.”

Pittsburgh is 2-4 against the spread to start the season, although one of those victories was a big upset of the Buffalo Bills to open the season. Overs are just 1-5 for the Steelers so far, with the only over coming in Week 5 in a 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos.

It has been a struggle for the Steelers offense, which is averaging just 19.5 points and 333.7 yards per game to rank near the bottom of the NFL leaderboard. The Pittsburgh defense has made up for it enough, with opponents putting up an average of 22.0 points and 352.3 yards per contest.

Roethlisberger is certainly slowing down in his age 39 season, having completed 153 of 235 pass attempts for 1,515 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Harris is already making a huge impact as a rookie, running the ball 102 times for 388 yards and two touchdowns while adding 34 receptions for 244 yards and two scores. Watt is on his way to another monster season with 21 tackles including seven for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits despite missing a game due to a groin injury.

Pittsburgh comes out of the bye much healthier, as only linebacker Melvin Ingram III (groin) and Ebron (hamstring) were limited on Thursday, leaving both questionable. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was unfortunately lost for the season with a shoulder injury in Week 5, while defensive linemen Carlos Davis (undisclosed), Tyson Alualu (ankle) and Stephon Tuitt (undisclosed) are on injured reserve, along with corner DeMarkus Acy (knee).

Injury-riddled Browns survive against Denver thanks to Johnson

With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield plus star running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt among many others out injured last Thursday against Denver, the Browns managed to triumph in a defensive struggle with some backups making the most of their opportunities. In his first career start, running back D’Ernest Johnson capped off Cleveland’s first drive with a four-yard touchdown before fullback Johnny Stanton reeled in a one-yard score with 30 seconds left in the opening half to make it a 17-7 game. The only scoring after the break was a Broncos touchdown with 5:17 left, but Cleveland managed to run out the clock with a 10-play drive.

Case Keenum was effective enough filling in at quarterback, completing 21 of 33 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had a massive game with 22 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, while Austin Hooper was Cleveland’s leading receiver with two catches for 42 yards. The Browns defense was terrific, holding Denver to 223 yards of total offense including just 41 on the ground.

“A guy like him, who the locker room loves and everybody loves — a great young family and just a good overall person,” Keenum said to the Associated Press regarding Johnson. “To come in here and having an incredible night like that and make some big time plays for us on a national stage, very pumped for him. It was exciting.”

The Browns have a matching record against the spread at 4-3 after failing to cover in their prior two games before taking down the Broncos. Overs are also 4-3 for Cleveland after last Thursday’s games went under the betting total of 39.5 points to snap a run of two straight overs.

Cleveland’s offense has been efficient overall with an average of 24.7 points and 410 yards per game, fueled by one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. The Browns defense has shown some improvement but is still below average in scoring, with opponents putting up 23.6 points per game, although Cleveland ranks second in the NFL with 295.6 yards per contest allowed.

Mayfield played the first six games of the season, completing 116 of 173 pass attempts for 1,474 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 75 yards and a score on the ground. Chubb is having another tremendous season with 90 carries for 523 yards and four touchdowns, with Hunt providing a nice change of pace with 522 total yards and five scores on 89 touches. Myles Garrett has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL with 27 tackles including nine for a loss, 9.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits.

The Browns injury report will need to be carefully monitored before betting this game, but all indications are that Mayfield (shoulder) and Chubb (calf) will play this week. Hunt remains missing from the Cleveland backfield with a calf injury of his own. There are plenty of injury concerns elsewhere on the roster, as the defense was missing pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), corner Denzel Ward (hamstring) and safety Richard LeCounte III (suspension) at practice on Thursday. Center JC Tretter (knee) and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) have also been unable to practice this week. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and Jarvis Landry (knee) were able to return to limited practice giving them a good chance to play, along with starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee). Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle), offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (triceps) and safety M.J. Stewart (hamstring) are among the Browns on injured reserve.

While the Browns are the more talented team when at full strength, there are just too many players either out, injured or not at full strength to trust them here with Pittsburgh beginning to play better following its rough 1-3 start. The Steelers defense will be the best unit on the field on Sunday, and at least keep Pittsburgh within striking distance in a slugfest of a game that will be decided by a field goal either way.

With the superstar Watt leading the way, the Steelers rank sixth in the NFL in sack rate at 6.61%, a scary proposition for opponents considering Pittsburgh doesn’t blitz much. That’s not good news for a Browns team that has had to shuffle the offensive line so much due to so many injuries in recent week, and Mayfield has consistently struggled in his career when facing pressure.

Pittsburgh’s offense isn’t even an average unit, but has figured out a way to grind out enough production by utilizing the playmaker Harris so much, and has good enough wide receivers to challenge a thin Browns secondary that could be without its top corner Ward. Cleveland has too much uncertainty to trust in this one, and the Steelers will keep things tight in a contest where both teams will have trouble sustaining drives.

Prediction: Steelers +4

