Gary Greene’s NFL Top 10/Bottom 5 heading into Week 4

Top 10 NFL Teams (Thru Week 3 Games)

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Look, the offense still hasn’t been close to Super Bowl sharp, but somehow this team finds a way to win games. When you are the reigning champs and you stay undefeated, you stay number one in the NFL rankings.

2. Buffalo Bills

Look folks, we talk about all the big-name QBs, but in reality in 2025 the difference here is the Bills have QB Josh Allen and the rest of the league doesn’t. He is by far the best QB right now in the NFL. The defense isn’t elite, but they play an easy schedule and should stay fresher than many of the other top teams who will play beat-up football games week in and week out.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Now do I think in a month they are still here this high? Likely not top three, but top 10 is highly attainable if nobody gets hurt that’s a key player. QB Jones is playing relaxed and each week you can sense he’s not even remotely looking over his shoulder for a possible hook. The defense has always been pretty good, and when you punt only twice in three games, well folks, your offense is clicking on all cylinders. Past stud RB Taylor looks to finally be back to fully healthy and with the nice mix of run/pass you can’t load the box to simply stop him.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

So far most would place them ahead of the Colts, but since Herbert has been sacked double digits and turned the ball over four times, I can’t do it. The Chargers though are one of the five best-coached teams and will be in top-five range most of this season.

5. Green Bay Packers

Last week I wrote I was a bit worried about the Packers offense, and then they went out and got stifled by a hidden gem Browns defense. But their offense worries me zero. The defense just wreaks havoc on opposing QBs as they have the most underrated DC (Hafley) in the league. The schemes he is calling are near magical, and they get pressure in so many different ways. This team will rarely be down more than one score.

6. Washington Commanders

No QB Daniels? No problemo, folks. Since this is my favorite team, it’s a team I know inside and out. Backup Mariota is no slouch—he can pass with precision and he can also use his legs. The hidden gem though is their seventh-round pick RB Croskey-Merritt who is looking like he’s going to be a star. He never gets tackled by the first tackler, and he sees the holes like a 10-year veteran RB. The OL isn’t perfect but has opened some huge holes. The defense is veteran, usually solid, but has given up some wide-open plays when the pass rush doesn’t get home.

7. Detroit Lions

The schedule makers gave them a really tough first week opponent on the road, which wasn’t helpful either. Coming in with a mostly all-new coaching staff (new OC and new DC), it wasn’t shocking they played a little off in week one loss to the Packers. But the past two weeks the offense proved it will definitely be top three in the NFL. The defense has been very good, especially rushing the passer and tackling.

8. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams really collapsed last week, missing two FGs and blowing a 19-point lead. But this team is loaded on defense and has a solid set of offensive star power in Stafford, Adams, and Nacua. This team is a “bet on” team most weeks.

9. San Francisco 49ers

This team is losing stars left and right, and eventually that’s going to rear its ugly head. But for now, (3-0) has to get you into the top 10. They play in maybe the hardest division, so losses like Nick Bosa will soon take a toll on the defense.

10. Denver Broncos

This team is still very good. I am not sold on QB Nix as he has never fared well against winning teams. The defense though is still top-10 caliber and the OL is solid, so those things usually make for a winning football team. But if Nix doesn’t improve against quality opponents, this team simply won’t live up to its gaudy preseason hype.

Bottom 5 NFL Teams

5. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers got that first big win last week to stop the skid. But the 30-0 score was one of the most deceiving I’ve ever watched. The offense simply is not good, and the defense isn’t strong enough to dominate anyone. I still see this as a six-win team.

4. Houston Texans

This one is shocking. I was suspicious that bringing in a whole new OL and trading away a stud LT would be a disaster—and it has been. Last year the OL was brutal, and Stroud has no time. Now he’s forcing plays. This team has a top-10 defense (I love this Texans defense), but wow, 0-3 puts them here.

3. New York Giants

When you have one of the three worst head coaches in the NFL, you’re going to lose a ton of games and close ones too. Daboll is never prepared, makes no adjustments, and still plays “not to lose.” The defense has talent but hasn’t played well. Tackling and missed assignments happen too often. Can Dart be the spark? He surely can’t be worse than Wilson.

2. New Orleans Saints

No shocker—they were likely bottom three all year. They played competitively the first two weeks before completely collapsing last week. It’s going to be a tough road under a new HC and young QBs. This isn’t a “bet on” team; it’s about finding pieces for the future while taking plenty of lumps.

1. Tennessee Titans (Dead Last)

It’s been tough sledding on both sides of the ball. Rookie QB has made some nice throws, but he cannot yet read defenses or adjust bad play calls. The team is committing nearly 100 yards in penalties per game and allowing 6.1 yards per play. That’s a recipe for losing. Improvement may come, since they play in the weakest division, but right now they are the league’s worst.

