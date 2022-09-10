The #12 ranked Gators set to square off against the #20 ranked Wildcats at “The Swamp,” tonight

By: Garrett Ballard

The Florida Gators play the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in week two of the college football season. In another ranked matchup for the Gators, Billy Napier and Anthony Richardson hope to continue their impressive form.

Florida opened up their season with an impressive win over the highly ranked Utah-Utes. The Gators jumped from unranked, to #12 in the country.

The expectations are sky high for the Gators currently, but Napier knows there is a lot of work to do.

“I know we’re ready to put the crown on the Gators, but the Gators got a lot of work to do to play at our expectation and our standard,” said Napier.

The attitude from Napier is building a “never enough” mentality within the Florida locker room.

Their opponent, Kentucky, has high hopes for the season as well. Currently ranked #20 in the nation, the Wildcats are rallying behind quarterback Will Levis.

Levis is one of the higher ranked quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft and could prove to be a hard player to handle for the Gators.

Levis is a much more pass oriented quarterback than Utah’s Cam Rising, and should test the Florida defensive backfield more frequently.

Players like Jason Marshall and Avery Helm will be getting tested all game. At the same time, heavy pressure from the defensive line could alter that game plan.

Defensive end and reigning defensive line player of the week Brenton Cox Jr., can be a game changer for Florida.



Florida and Kentucky kick off at 7:00 PM EST., on Saturday.