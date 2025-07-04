The Tampa home where he ran the Yankees till his death in 2010 is on sale for $12 million.

George Michael Steinbrenner III was born in suburban Cleveland on July 4, 1930. It’s fitting that the man who owned the New York Yankees—one of the most famous franchises in sports history—was born on Independence Day.

Steinbrenner was a man of many personalities; he could be mean at times while showing tremendous kindness and compassion. He was a man who enjoyed living a quiet life in Tampa while never being a big fan of living in New York. That said he also was very active in a number of causes in New York and gave millions of dollars over the years.

He was one of the most interesting people I ever met. In New York, he earned a reputation for being difficult to deal with and sometimes unpleasant. However, in his adopted home of Tampa, he conducted his business in a relaxed and personable manner, and, yes, even showed kindness.

When I first met George Steinbrenner, I was 24 years old and serving as the news and sports director for channel 44, WTOG-TV. I hosted a baseball pregame show that aired before our 80 regular-season games featuring teams that trained in the area. One day, I attended a lunch with my boss, James Dowdle, the general manager of WTOG, and Jack Lake, the publisher of the St. Petersburg Times. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss a new golf tournament that would be held in the Bay Area. However, Dowdle failed to mention that Steinbrenner was also a guest at this gathering.

I introduced myself to Steinbrenner, who quickly informed me that he knew who I was and had a bone to pick with me. He expressed his frustration about not being invited as a guest on my pregame show. I extended a standing invitation, and over the next three years, he joined me as a guest more than a dozen times.

While I wouldn’t consider us friends, he was very kind to me for nearly 30 years and helped me in my career on several occasions. He enjoyed living in Tampa and took pleasure in helping young reporters and broadcasters he saw on local TV or read their work in the Tampa Tribune or St. Petersburg Times.

It may surprise many to learn that the man who purchased the Yankees in 1973 never owned a home in New York. Tampa was truly his home, and he was frequently seen around town, where locals would greet him with a smile and say, “Hi, Boss! How are you doing?”

Since 1973, there has been a Yankees radio network affiliate in Tampa that broadcasts all the games. We at WWBA and WHBO are proud to be the radio home of the Yankees and to continue this 52-year tradition.

In 1979, “The Boss” relocated his shipping business from the Cleveland area to Tampa. After finding a temporary place to live while searching for his forever home, Steinbrenner purchased a south Tampa estate in 1986. This estate was conveniently located near his favorite restaurants and golf course. For nearly 30 years, he and his wife, Elizabeth, raised their four children there.

This week the estate went on the market for a cool $12 million and the main house spans 8,567 square feet, while the guest house measures 1,565 square feet. The property is gated, walled, and private—exactly how Steinbrenner preferred it.

This home served as George Steinbrenner’s headquarters for managing the New York Yankees. He conducted business from his home office and watched the team’s away games via satellite dish, which was quite uncommon in the 1980s. While running the Yankees, he remained an active member of the Tampa community. He donated money to various causes and was a prominent figure in the Bay Area until his death. In recognition of his contributions, a high school has been named after him.

The Steinbrenner legacy continues, with the Yankees’ home base remaining in Tampa. Hal Steinbrenner, son of “The Boss”, upholds his father’s tradition of not owning a home in New York. He enjoys residing on Davis Island while maintaining the team’s headquarters in Tampa.