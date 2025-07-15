KENNY VARNER

Georgia Tech 2025 Season Preview: High Ceiling, Playoff Dreams

Georgia Tech enters the 2025 season with as high a ceiling as any team in the ACC. If everything breaks right, the Yellow Jackets could find themselves in the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth. At the heart of this optimism is quarterback Haynes King, the unquestioned leader of the team. When healthy, King is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who gives the Yellow Jackets a legitimate chance to beat anyone on their schedule.

The coaching staff returns fully intact, led by Brent Key, now entering his third year as head coach. Key has steadily built a strong foundation in Atlanta and now has a veteran roster with experience at key positions. Combine that with a very manageable schedule, and Georgia Tech may only need one big upset at home to make a serious push toward the playoff.

King returns to lead an offense that was dominant on the ground in 2024, averaging 187 rushing yards per game. The biggest issue last season was keeping King healthy, which in turn limited the explosiveness of the downfield passing attack. However, King made major strides in protecting the football. After throwing 16 interceptions the year before, he dropped that number to just two, finishing the season with a stellar 14-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He threw for 2,114 yards while completing 72.9% of his passes and added 587 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing time due to injuries.

While backup quarterback Aaron Philo is a capable option, King is the key to making this a truly special season. In the backfield, Jamaal Haynes returns for his third season and brings a career total of over 2,000 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on an impressive 5.8 yards per carry. Malachi Hosley, a quick and elusive transfer from Penn, adds depth and versatility to the running game.

At wide receiver, Malik Rutherford returns after leading the team with 62 receptions last season. Keep an eye on Eric Rivers, a transfer from FIU, who has already generated a lot of buzz this offseason. Depth at wide receiver is a concern, so the tight end group—featuring Luke Harpring and a healthy Brett Seither—will need to play a key role in the passing game.

The offensive line should be stronger with the return of left tackle Ethan Mackenney, who missed last season but showed major promise as a freshman in 2023. Guards Keylan Rutledge and Joe Fusile are back, and the addition of Malachi Carney (South Alabama) should solidify this unit into a strength.

Defensively, Georgia Tech must improve if it wants to take the next step. The Yellow Jackets allowed 31 or more points in six of their last 11 games, and their inability to create turnovers—just five interceptions all season—was a major concern. That stems largely from a lack of pass rush. Defensive lineman Jordan Vandenberg is a solid piece up front, and UCF transfer Matthew Alexander is expected to make an immediate impact.

At linebacker, Kyle Efford is dependable, but the return of a healthy E.J. Lightsey could elevate the unit. The secondary is solid in run support and tackling, led by Ahmari Harvey. The safeties—Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels—bring experience, and the unit adds depth with transfers Jyron Gilmore (Georgia State) and Kelvin Hill (UAB).

The schedule sets up nicely for a breakout year. Georgia Tech opens with a high-profile trip to Colorado—a program that, while not a top-25 team, is talented and always dangerous at home. A home showdown with Clemson in Week 3 will be a measuring stick game. The Jackets close the season with archrival Georgia, but in between lies a very navigable conference schedule. Road games at Duke, NC State, Boston College, and Wake Forest are all winnable. A home matchup with Syracuse could be a test, but the rest of the home slate lacks true powerhouses.

Consistency will be the key. If Georgia Tech avoids playing down to lesser opponents and stays relatively healthy, this team has a shot to win 9 or even 10 regular season games. A seven-win season would be considered a disappointment. The more realistic projection is 8-9 wins, but the ceiling? A College Football Playoff appearance.