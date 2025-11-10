The New York Giants have parted ways with head coach Brian Daboll midway through his fourth season, following a disappointing 2-8 record capped by a loss to the Chicago Bears.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

SPORTS TALK NY FANS

SPORTS TALK GEORGIA

SPORTS TALK DISTRICT

SPORTS TALK CALIFORNIA

Daboll’s Tenure Ends After Mounting Losses

According to sources who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, the decision was made after the Giants blew a late lead and fell 24-20 to the Bears. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has been named interim head coach.

General Manager Joe Schoen and Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen will remain in their roles as the team navigates the remainder of the season.

Daboll’s Record and Coaching History

Daboll finishes his tenure with a record of 20-40-1. He led the Giants to the playoffs in his first season and earned Coach of the Year honors, but the team has gone just 11-33 since. His .336 winning percentage ranks 154th out of 166 NFL coaches with 50+ games since 1970.

This marks the Giants’ third midseason coaching change since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 and the first since 2017, when Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese were dismissed after a 2-10 start.

Daboll Responds to Firing

In recent weeks, Daboll faced increasing pressure and took public responsibility for the team’s struggles.

“Look, you put everything you’ve got into it,” Daboll said. “You look at the things that aren’t where they need to be and you try to fix them… That’s where we’re at.”

Kafka Steps In Amid Injuries and Uncertainty

Kafka inherits a team riddled with injuries and instability. Quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion against the Bears, forcing veteran Russell Wilson back into action. Rookies Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers are already out for the season.

Kafka, 38, joined the Giants after working under Andy Reid in Kansas City since 2017. He played four games for the Eagles in 2011 and was a standout quarterback at Northwestern.