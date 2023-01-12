Golf 2023: Live Coverage of PGA TOUR’s Sony Open in Hawaii Begins Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

The PGA TOUR’s Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the DP World Tour’s Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi highlight over 30 hours of live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock this week.

PGA TOUR: SONY OPEN

Sony Open, the first full-field PGA TOUR event of 2023, will be held at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, where it has been held since 1965. This is the third-oldest PGA TOUR event in which every round in the tournament’s history has been played on the same golf course, with only the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and the Charles Schwab Invitational at Colonial CC having hosted every round of a tournament for a longer time. Hideki Matsuyama looks to defend his 2022 title.

Live coverage begins tomorrow in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. A total of eight hours of live coverage will air on NBC, Peacock, and GOLF Channel throughout the weekend, beginning on NBC at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Dan Hicks

Analyst: Paul Azinger

Holes: Mark Rolfing

On-Course: John Wood / Curt Byrum

How To Watch – Thursday, January 12 – Sunday, January 15 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day NBC/Peacock GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 7-10:30 p.m. Friday 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday 4-6 p.m. 6-8 p.m. Sunday 4-6 p.m. 6-8 p.m.





Notable Players This Week

Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth

Adam Scott

Gary Woodland

Billy Horschel

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

DP WORLD TOUR: HERO CUP

The DP World Tour travels to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates this weekend with the Hero Cup from Abu Dhabi Golf Course. This inaugural team event will be played similar to the Ryder Cup with 10-man teams from Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe competing for the Cup and will feature foursomes, four-ball, and singles sessions, with all 20 players participating in each session.

Live coverage begins Friday at 2 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Friday, January 13 – Sunday, January 15 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Friday 2-8 a.m. Saturday 11 p.m. (Friday)-8 a.m. Sunday 1:30-7 a.m.



Notable Players This Week

Tommy Fleetwood (playing captain)

(playing captain) Francesco Molinari (playing captain)

(playing captain) Shane Lowry

Seamus Power

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Wallace

Adrian Meronk

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Jimmy Roberts , Tripp Isenhour , Todd Lewis , Rich Lerner , Cara Banks , and Johnson Wagner .

, , , , , and . Golf Today on Wednesday-Friday will be anchored by Damon Hack, Eamon Lynch, Paige Mackenzie, Lewis, and Lerner.

Day Golf Today Golf Central Wednesday 12-2 p.m. 4-5 p.m. Thursday 4-6 p.m. 6-7 p.m./10:30-11 p.m. Friday 4-6 p.m. 6-7 p.m./10:30-11 p.m. Saturday 3-4 p.m./8-9 p.m. Sunday 3-4 p.m./8-9 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.