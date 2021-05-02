Grichuk, Springer Lift Blue Jays In Comeback Win Over Braves

George Springer hit his first two home runs in a Toronto uniform in Saturday night’s win over Atlanta. (Credit: Toronto Blue Jays)

DUNEDIN – Randal Grichuk’s tenth-inning single scored Santiago Espinal with the winning run in the Blue Jays’ 6-5 comeback win over the Braves on Saturday night.



The win was the sixth in the last eight games for the Blue Jays, who are now on the sunny side of .500 at 13-12.



Charlie Montoyo’s team will go for a series sweep of the Braves on Sunday afternoon.



Toronto was able to come back from 4-0 and 5-2 deficits thanks in large part to George Springer, who hit his first two home runs in a Jays uniform.



Following a walk to Alejandro Kirk leading off the third, Springer launched his first homer to cut the 4-0 deficit in half.



His second homer tied the score at 5-5 in the seventh and had TD Ballpark buzzing. Springer’s blast carried over the left field wall and a screen separating the ballpark from the property of an elementary school. It was estimated to have traveled 470 feet.



Springer made his season debut Wednesday night against the Nationals and has been serving as the DH until he is fully recovered from a left oblique strain suffered during spring training.



For Grichuk, his game-winning hit came four innings after he was thrown out trying to score the tying run in the sixth. His single plated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to make it 5-3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a double down the left field line that scored Teoscar Hernandez with Grichuk getting cut down on shortstop Dansby Swanson’s relay.



The Braves gave starting pitcher Charlie Morton a 4-0 lead in the second inning on Cristian Pache’s grand slam. Pache was recalled from the Braves’ alternate training site earlier in the day. He started in center and batted ninth.



The 22-year-old’s slam hit the support of a mobile lighting unit beyond the left field wall and was estimated to have traveled 411 feet. It was not only the first regular season home run of Pache’s career, but also his first RBIs.



Pache, who debuted last year and homered in the NLCS against the Dodgers, opened this season with the Braves and went 4-for-30 (.133) in 11 games. He was placed in the IL April 14 with a left groin strain before being optioned the alternate site.