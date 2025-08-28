By: Jim Williams

The USF Bulls enters the 2025 college football season with a schedule that’s not just challenging—it’s downright punishing. Among all teams in the American Athletic Conference and the broader Group of Five, USF stands alone in facing three Power 6 opponents:

Florida (SEC)

Miami (ACC)

Boise State (Pac-12)

Two of those matchups are on the road against Top 15 programs, making USF’s non-conference slate arguably the most formidable in the AAC and among all Group of Five teams. This schedule isn’t just a test—it’s a statement, positioning USF as a program willing to take on giants in pursuit of national relevance.

How USF Compares to Other Group of Five Contenders

Team Power 6 Opponents Ranked Matchups Key AAC Games USF Florida (SEC), Miami (ACC), Boise St. @Florida (#15), @Miami (#10), vs Boise St. (#25) @Memphis, vs UTSA, @UAB Tulane Ole Miss (SEC), Duke (ACC) @Ole Miss (#21), vs Duke @Memphis, vs FAU, @Temple Memphis Arkansas (SEC) vs Arkansas vs USF, @UAB, @Rice

USF is built to score points on any body

The University of South Florida isn’t just facing one of the toughest schedules in the Group of Five in 2025—it’s doing so with an offense built to strike fast and score often. Under third-year head coach Alex Golesh, the Bulls have embraced a high-tempo, points-per-possession philosophy that’s redefining their identity.

USF averaged over 32 points per game last season despite injuries to key players, including starting quarterback Byrum Brown. Golesh’s “go-go” offense is designed to maximize scoring opportunities—even if it means sacrificing time of possession. With a deeper offensive line, a revamped backfield led by Alvon Issac and Cartevious Norton, and the addition of explosive wideout Chas Nimrod, the Bulls are poised to be one of the most dangerous scoring teams in the AAC2.

Golesh has made it clear: “We’re chasing extra possessions, and then points per possession—that’s ultimately how you score more points”. That mindset will be critical as USF faces Florida, Miami, and Boise State—three Power 6 opponents, two of which are ranked in the Top 15.

This isn’t just a rebuild—it’s a revolution. And in 2025, USF’s offense might just be the spark that turns a brutal schedule into a breakout season.

Key Takeaway:

USF is the only Group of Five team facing three Power 6 opponents, two of which are Top 15 nationally ranked. Tulane and Memphis each face one ranked Power 6 team, but their overall schedules are less daunting. USF’s 2025 slate is a trial by fire—but also a golden opportunity to earn national respect if the Bulls can pull it off.