It will cost Hawaiians about $400 million to replace the old place.

Byline: By Even Weiner – Capital Sports

Aloha Stadium’s Successor Breaks Ground in Oah’u

Hawai’i is officially moving forward with a new stadium project in Oah’u, marking the end of an era for the iconic Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The local stadium authority has approved the demolition of the aging venue and signed a contract with Stanford Carr Development to construct a modern replacement. Demolition is expected to take approximately 10 months, with the new stadium slated to open in spring 2029.

Originally, hopes were high that the University of Hawai’i could host the University of Kansas on August 25, 2028, but construction delays have pushed that timeline. The state of Hawai’i is contributing $400 million toward the project, while Stanford Carr Development is investing at least $125 million. However, rising tariffs could inflate the final cost.

A Multi-Purpose Vision for Hawai’i Sports and Entertainment

The new stadium will seat 22,500 fans and is designed to host football, soccer, rugby, and entertainment events. Surrounding the venue will be a vibrant village featuring hotels, residential units, retail outlets, and commercial space—transforming the area into a year-round destination.

Aloha Stadium’s Storied Legacy

Opened on September 12, 1975, Aloha Stadium served as Hawai’i’s sports epicenter for 45 years before closing on December 17, 2020 due to financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic and structural deterioration. It was home to the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and hosted 35 NFL Pro Bowl games between 1980 and 2016.

Other notable moments include:

The World Football League’s Hawaiians franchise played its final game there in 1975.

MLB staged a three-game regular season series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres in 1997.

The stadium’s final NFL event was a 2019 preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

Looking Ahead

With construction underway and a bold vision for the future, Hawai’i’s new stadium promises to be a hub for sports, entertainment, and community life. As the countdown to 2029 begins, fans and residents alike can look forward to a new chapter in island athletics.

