Heat take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Hawks as the series heads to Atlanta tonight.

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 221.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last meeting 115-105 on April 19 led by 45 points from Jimmy Butler, while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points for the Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 9-7 against division opponents. Atlanta has a 21-28 record against opponents above .500.

The Heat are 13-3 in division games. Miami is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from deep. Victor Oladipo leads the Heat shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdanovic is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Butler is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back).

Heat: None listed.