Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT Starz will air a new and highly anticipated show called Heels. It is about a small wrestling group based in Georgia that has great hopes of someday making it to the next level. We will get to Heels in detail in a minute.

Over the past week, I was able to watch the first two episodes of the show and I have been impressed. Impressed with the acting, impressed with the writing, and impressed with the directing, this is well worth checking out.

Heels takes me back to when I was a kid growing up in Tampa who grew up going to the Armory for wrestling events when there was no air conditioning, no walk-up music, or pyrotechnics, just plain old wrestling, good guys and bad guys. When we couldn’t go to the matches we would all gathered around the television to watch Championship Wrestling from Florida and find out who was going to be the bad guy, the heel we were to root against.

For two years early in my directing career long before I was doing the big-time college sports, major league baseball, the NBA, the NHL, NFL the Olympics, or any major concerts I was doing Championship Wrestling from Florida. It was fun and I saw the wrestlers as people, with families

There is no question in my mind that Heels might just be the best show that I have ever seen about all the aspects of wresting. How the matches are set up, how the wrestlers work together and how they deal with family issues just like the rest of us.

The show has an all-star cast Jack Spade (Green Arrow’s Stephen Amell also an Executive Producer) who is now hoping to keep together the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) after his father a wrestling legend suddenly dies. It is a small family wrestling business located in Duffy, Georgia and the job of promoter falls to him after his father’s death.

Jack not only is the promoter but he also finds himself playing the role of the “heel,” to his younger brother Ace Spade played by (Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig). The two brothers battle over how best to run the Duffy Wrestling League and that is just the start of the family drama.

Amell clearly knows and loves wrestling because he really makes Jack a very believable character. Like I said I know wrestling and he loves his role and embraces it.

The Duffy Wrestling League has a challenger and that is Florida Wrestling Dystopia (FWD) owned and run by Charlie Gully, who played my podcast guest Mike O’Malley (Shameless, Glee, and many other credits). He is a busy guy who also is an Executive Producer and showrunner on Heels.

Amell runs DWL as an old-school-style wrestling operation while the FWD is more violent and uses plenty of new-age wrestling tricks. O’Malley thinks Amell would be better off selling the DWL to him and join his team or just sell him his wrestlers.

But as I said this is a story about family and Jack and Ace’s relationship, it is also about how what the DWL does affects the others. That is where you meet a very talented ensemble cast.

BE SURE TO CHECK OUT STREAM ON WITH JIM WILLIAMS FEATURING MIKE O’MALLEY

Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet and love interest; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit who always has something to prove and always backs it up; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.

While there are plenty of talented people in front of the camera there are also some powerful names that are part of the creative team at Heels. We can start with lead writer and creator Executive Producer Michael Waldron (“Loki,” the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and showrunner for “Heels.” Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, “Shameless”), who directs several episodes, also serves as Executive Producer.

I think that Heels will be an instant hit here in the Tampa Bay area where wrestling has been part of the community for over 5 decades. It will feel like a story that many like me can relate to on several levels.

The Tampa Bay area is one of the birthplaces for wresting and it remains home to many wrestlers. It is a frequent stop on the WWE circuit and hosted the first two post-pandemic events were held at Raymond James Stadium home of the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers. The WWE has also worked closely on events at the NXT Performance Center at Full Sail University in the Orlando area so Central Florida is wresting country.

So, this area knows its wrestling and that is why I know that it is going to love Heels starting Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.