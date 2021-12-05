Here are the point spreads and projected winners for all today’s NFL games.

KNOCKOUT POOL: Baltimore didn’t play very well, but did enough to keep its survivor pool supporters going. This week, we need to go with KANSAS CITY, which seems to have turned it around.

No. 26 New York Giants (plus 4 1/2) at No. 21 Miami

The Dolphins are on a roll and their defense is for real. Tua might be, as well.

BEST BET: DOLPHINS, 24-13

No. 4 New England (plus 2 1/2) at No. 7 Buffalo, Monday night

AFC East title possibly on the line here. Go with history …

UPSET SPECIAL: PATRIOTS, 23-21

No. 6 Baltimore (minus 4) at No. 20 Pittsburgh

Pro Picks can’t find a reason to back the spiraling Steelers right now, even though the Ravens aren’t close to top form.

RAVENS, 22-16

No. 12 San Francisco (minus 3 1/2) at No. 28 Seattle

Pro Picks can’t find a reason to back the spiraling Seahawks — and the Niners are close to top form.

49ERS, 26-13

No. 16 Denver (plus 10) at No. 5 Kansas City

As we said above, the Chiefs seem to have found their mojo — particularly on defense.

CHIEFS, 26-17

No. 18 Minnesota (minus 7) at No. 32 Detroit

Minnesota makes a habit of not finishing, but Detroit has perfected that art.

VIKINGS, 30-18

No. 1 Arizona (minus 7) at No. 27 Chicago

We think the Cardinals are for real. Chicago’s 4-7 record shows how real it is.

CARDINALS, 26-17

No. 3 Tampa Bay (minus 11) at No. 24 Atlanta

Isn’t this about the time in 2020 when the Bucs took off toward the championship?

BUCCANEERS, 31-15

No. 13 Indianapolis (minus 9) at No. 30 Houston

The Colts won’t forget the running game this Sunday against the leaky Texans.

COLTS, 33-14

No. 22 Philadelphia (minus 6 1/2) at No. 29 New York Jets

After that stinker in the Meadowlands last week, got to expect more from Philly this time.

EAGLES, 22-17

No. 14 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 3) at No. 9 Cincinnati

The Bengals have a rough schedule ahead, so they desperately need this.

BENGALS, 28-27

No. 19 Washington (plus 2 1/2) at No. 15 Las Vegas

Both teams are in the playoff mix, though the loser here will be straining to get there.

RAIDERS, 30-28

No. 31 Jacksonville (plus 13) at No. 11 Los Angeles Rams

Those are a lot of points to lay on a team that has lost three straight. Then again …

RAMS, 27-10

2021 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 11-4. Against spread: 9-6.

Season: Straight up: 114-65-1. Against spread: 101-76-2.

Best Bet: Straight up: 6-5-1. Against spread: 8-4.

Upset Special: Straight up: 10-1. Against spread: 10-1.

