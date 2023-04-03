5 Horse Racing Strategies You Can Use in the Next Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike, front right, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Nobody likes losing, especially in betting, where your money is at stake. Of course, it includes horse racing, where it’s normal for people to bet thousands of dollars or even more on a single horse. That said, people throughout the years have invented a lot of strategies to have an approach to horse racing.

Although most of these strategies don’t work, some can and have been using them in big horse racing events like the Kentucky Derby. And now that the Kentucky Derby is close, people have been looking for strategies they can use in the event, and luckily for you, we have some. Here are some horse racing strategies for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Recent Winner Strategy

Have you ever heard the phrase, “Never assume a horse will do something it has never even done once.”? It’s a wise adage that most veteran bettors use. But what does this mean? For example, you’ll be sorely disappointed if you expect a horse to win the Kentucky Derby without winning it once.

If you believe this sentiment, you should also believe the opposite. For example, if a horse won the Kentucky Derby in 2022, it will have higher Kentucky Derby odds in the next racing season. And the more wins the horse had in the Kentucky Derby, the bigger the chance it would have to win the race.

The Beaten Favorite

Not all favorites win their races. The average number of wins the favorites have is at least a quarter of the races where they are the favorites. But what does it have to do with this strategy? In this strategy, we will be looking for a horse that has lost a race where it had a streak before. As mentioned, favorites also lose their races, and winning streaks don’t last forever.

There will always be a time when a horse with a winning streak in a specific race suddenly loses, and that’s what we’re looking for. Why? This is because we know the horse is still rooting for a win, and we can expect a comeback the next time. With that in mind, if you see a horse that has belonged in the top charts in the Kentucky Derby a few times but was absent last year, then you can assume that if the horse participates in this year’s Kentucky Derby, it will be aiming to win.

Dutching Strategy

You might have heard of this before, and if you did, you might have been scared off from using it since it uses math. However, the dutching strategy is famous for a reason, and its reason is that it’s effective. Sure, it might be a little hard to use, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll get why it’s popular. And no, you don’t have to be a math wiz to use this strategy. There are easy-to-follow guides you can find on the internet.

There are even calculators that you can find to help you with all the computing. So what is the basic concept of the dutching strategy? In the most basic of terms, the concept of dutching is for you to bet on multiple runners, and whichever one of them wins, you get a fixed win. However, your entire approach is lost if you lose all your selections.

80/20 Strategy

Have you ever been in a situation where your chosen horse is leading the race, and then suddenly, on the final furlongs, it starts slowing down and then finishes in the middle? If you find this annoying, and many of us do, we have good news for you. Enter the 80/20 strategy. The 80/20 strategy requires you to find two great contenders in a race.

On your main horse, you’ll bet 80% of your whole bet. To counteract the scenario of losing its steam on the final meters, you need to bet on another horse with your 20% left. This way, even if your 80% horse is going to lose, you still have a chance on your 20% horse.

Lay Betting Strategy

In this one, instead of betting for a horse to win, you will bet on it to lose. It’s a simple strategy that offers a lot of profit. It’s mostly used on false favorites since they offer the most payouts. If you spot a false favorite in a horse, you should bet on it to lose to earn a profit. And even if the favorite isn’t a false favorite, it still offers a lot of money even though your chances of winning are significantly reduced.

Final Words

Nobody likes losing, which is why people have invented horse racing strategies that they can use. Some of them are listed above, and you can use them in the upcoming Kentucky Derby this year. Don’t worry; these strategies are legit and have been proven effective throughout the years already. That said, good luck.