Houston faces Houston while Michigan State takes on Auburn as the last two spots in the Final Four are up for grabs.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and commentators for the Regional Finals of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 30, on CBS. The games will also stream on NCAA March Madness Live and Paramount+. Tennessee will take on Houston in the first game at 2:20 PM, ET, followed by Michigan State playing Auburn at 5:05 PM, ET.

Tennessee, the No. 2 seed, comes into this game with a 30-7 record, having recently defeated Kentucky in a commanding 78-65 victory. Houston, the No. 1 seed, boasts a 33-4 record and narrowly edged out Purdue 62-60 in their last game, thanks to a clutch layup by Milos Uzan.

This clash of styles—Houston’s defensive prowess versus Tennessee’s offensive firepower—should make for an exciting game.

Tennessee, Zakai Zeigler has been a standout, contributing 18 points and 10 assists in their last game. Houston’s Milos Uzan has been equally impressive, scoring 22 points in their previous matchup.

Meanwhile, Houston excels in defense, allowing only 58.5 points per game, the best in college basketball. Tennessee, on the other hand, has a strong offensive game, averaging 74.7 points per match.

AUBURN – MICHIGAN STATE

Auburn, the No. 1 seed, comes into this game with a stellar 31-5 record, having defeated Michigan in the Sweet 16. Michigan State, the No. 2 seed, boasts a 30-6 record and secured their spot by overcoming Ole Miss in a dramatic comeback.

Auburn’s Johni Broome has been a standout, averaging 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Michigan State’s Jase Richardson has been pivotal, scoring 20 points in their last game.

Auburn excels offensively, averaging 83.6 points per game, while Michigan State is known for their strong defense, allowing only 67.1 points per game.

This matchup between Auburn’s offensive firepower and Michigan State’s defensive resilience should be a thrilling contest.

The Road to the Final Four pregame show will begin the day’s action at 1 PM, ET with host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Jay Wright.