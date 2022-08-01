The legalization of sports betting in 2018 marked a new era for the industry. In the past, American sports fans could only bet on the Super Bowl, March Madness and the World Series through offshore sportsbooks based in the Caribbean.

In this age of legal sports betting, you can predict sports games through a mobile app. More importantly, you can wager at a betting site licensed in the US.

Sadly, sports betting is not yet legal in Florida. However, it is legal in more than 30 states countrywide, including New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Delaware, Connecticut and Illinois.

So, where can I bet on the Super Bowl in Florida? Although Florida is yet to permit sports betting, it does not prohibit its citizens from wagering through offshore sportsbooks like Betway, Bovada and BetUS.

You also have the option to drive outside of the state to bet in Nevada, Maryland, Iowa and all the states we mentioned above. Before you place your first bet, though, read this guide to learn how to do it safely.

Photo: gamblesportsonline.com

Choose a Trustworthy Sportsbook

Florida’s only neighboring states—Georgia and Alabama—do not permit sports betting. If you want to bet at a brick-and-mortar casino, you would have to travel to Tennessee, Louisiana or Arkansas.

Luckily, you don’t really need to leave your home to bet on sports in 2022. You can gamble online at a safe offshore betting site. How do you identify a safe betting website?

Look for a license. Licensed betting sites must adhere to strict safety rules. For example, they must protect your data by encrypting their websites. Also, they have to keep your personal information privately.

Another reason to choose a trustworthy sportsbook is because you want genuine services. No one wants to lose money to a sportsbook that scams people. What’s more, you want a bookmaker that processes your withdrawals fast and provides competitive odds.

Secure Your Account with a Password

Betting sites might encrypt your data to hide from hackers. But you also need to set a strong password to further secure your personal information. Many betting apps these days also feature Two-Factor Authentication.

With Two-FA, anyone who wants to get access to your account must provide a security code sent to your email address or cell phone number. It could also be sent to an app like Google Authenticator app.

Another way of securing your betting account is by enabling an anti-phishing code if available. This code will help you identify emails from the real sportsbook. Without such a code, you could fall victim to phishing scams.

Choose a Reputable Payment Method

After you’ve secured your account, the next step is to fund your account. Modern betting sites provide a wide range of payment options:

Credit/Debit Cards

Digital Wallets

Bank Transfer

Crypto

You can use Visa, MasterCard, or Discover at most betting sites in the US. Or you can opt for PayPal, Skrill, Google Pay and Neteller if you would rather use a digital wallet.

While choosing a payment method, look out for several things: Security, ease of use, speed, limits and fees. You want a secure and trustworthy payment company like PayPal to handle your deposits and withdrawals.

Secondly, it needs to support friendly limits, say $10 to $10,000. If it accepts minimum deposits of $100 and above, it might not be suitable to people on a low budget. Then there are fees: the best payment companies have little to no fees.

Create a Budget

Choosing a great payment method is important. But creating a betting budget is even more important. Protecting your money starts by setting an appropriate amount of money for sports betting.

By appropriate, we mean you should bet with money you can afford to lose. What’s more, this money shouldn’t be cash you need for bills, medical emergencies or even investments.

Set your betting budget with money you usually spend for weekend getaways or needless hobbies. Let’s say you spend $200 on entertainment subscriptions you barely use. You could cut off some of the subscriptions and use the cash to kick off your betting hobby.

Learn How Sports Betting Works

For many sports bettors, budgeting isn’t their biggest problem. The main issue is that they lose so many bets. To avoid this problem, start by learning everything there’s to know about sports betting.

What sports can you bet on? If you’re like many Americans, your answer is the Major Leagues: NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS. However, you could also bet on tennis, boxing, international soccer, lacrosse and eSports.

Choose one or two sports to focus on. This way, you can become an expert at predicting this sport and thus, increase your profitability. Besides specializing in a league, specialize in a few bet types.

The thing is, there are far too many bet types in today’s sportsbooks. You’re not just limited to match winners (money line). Now, you can also predict the total number of points, parlays, spreads and props.

Picking a specific bet type also helps you become better at winning. That said, learn more tricks to help improve your profits as a punter.

Select Bonuses Carefully

Bonuses are an integral part of today’s sports betting life. Bookmakers throughout the country welcome new customers with free bets and deposit-based bonuses.

Bonuses and free bets allow you to bet for real money without using your bankroll. On the surface, this looks like a good deal for bettors. However, most betting sites have terms for using their bonuses.

First, there are simple rules like creating an account and making your first deposit. Then there are conditions for using their bonuses:

Minimum Odds

Applied Games

Withdrawal Limit

Wager Requirements

Validity Time

Wager requirements are the most important rule. It dictates the number of times you need to playthrough a bonus before you can withdraw your winnings.

That said, find a bookmaker with plenty of fair bonuses. Although you can be certain of earning a welcome bonus, only the best bookmakers provide cash backs, parlay boosters, loyalty programs and VIP rewards.