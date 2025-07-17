NBC, USA and Peacock are set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, the marquee event in this week’s lineup of live golf programming across NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

In total, NBC Sports will present nearly 50 hours of traditional live championship coverage Thursday-Sunday – and more than 200 hours of live coverage surrounding the Open Championship in total including featured groups and streaming coverage on Peacock, as well as GOLF Channel’s live studio coverage, headlined by Golf Central Live from The Open.

MUST READ

SPORTS TALK UNITED

Total Coverage Hours

NBC/USA Network/Peacock Broadcast Team

Host: Mike Tirico

Play-by-play: Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Mike Tirico / Steve Sands / Tom Abbott

Analyst: Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Paul McGinley / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum / John Cook / Arron Oberholser

On-Course Reporter: Jim “Bones” Mackay / Smylie Kaufman / John Wood / Johnson Wagner / Karen Stupples

Interviews: Cara Banks

How To Watch – Thursday, July 17 – Sunday, July 20 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, July 17 *1:30-4 a.m. 4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 18 *1:30-4 a.m. 4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19 5-7 a.m. 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 4-7 a.m. 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.



NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive Open Championship coverage with live featured groups Thursday-Sunday on Peacock, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. Peacock will also showcase a Par-3 channel showcasing the 6th and 16th holes. Trey Wingo and Jay Croucher will host Peacock’s Open All Access whiparound show on Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Peacock’s coverage will also utilize its popular Multiview function highlighting the featured groups and featured holes streams.

NBC Sports will utilize a number of its commentators throughout featured groups and featured holes coverage, supplemented by Sky Sports and world feed commentators, including:



Play-by-play: Damon Hack / Tom Abbott

Analyst/on-course reporters: Johnson Wagner / John Cook / Karen Stupples

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive Open Championship coverage with live featured groups Thursday-Sunday on Peacock, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. Peacock will also showcase a Par-3 channel showcasing the 6th and 16th holes. Trey Wingo and Jay Croucher will host Peacock’s Open All Access whiparound show on Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Peacock’s coverage will also utilize its popular Multiview function highlighting the featured groups and featured holes streams.

NBC Sports will utilize a number of its commentators throughout featured groups and featured holes coverage, supplemented by Sky Sports and world feed commentators, including:

Play-by-play: Damon Hack / Tom Abbott

Analyst/on-course reporters: Johnson Wagner / John Cook / Karen Stupples

Thursday Featured Groups

4:58 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

5:09 a.m. ET – Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa

9:48 a.m. ET – Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. ET – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Friday Featured Groups

4:47 a.m. ET – Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

4:58 a.m. ET – Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

9:59 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m. ET – Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

GOLF Channel surrounds the championship with on-site studio coverage, headlined by Golf Central Live From The Open. Rich Lerner anchors post-round and primetime editions of Live From alongside Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, with Johnson Wagner reprising his on-course role throughout the week with live interviews and shot re-enactments.