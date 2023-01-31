If Brady wants to play in Florida it will with Tampa Bay and not Miami. Dolphins want to stay with Tua

CBS SPORTS – If Tom Brady does come back for the 2023 NFL season, where he decides to play will be the biggest question. While we may not know where he will land, there’s one team reportedly not expected to be interested in the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The Miami Dolphins, one team recently linked to Brady, will not pursue the veteran QB, according to ESPN, and remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa for the future. Under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa saw improvement and the team is clearly happy with his production.

The Dolphins got docked by the NFL last year for tampering with Brady. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million and suspended through Oct. 17, and the team also had to forfeit its 2023 first-round pick and its 2024 third-round pick for “violating the integrity of the game.”

Miami has now apparently moved on from the 45-year-old, who will become an unrestricted free agent.

Brady has a “no tag” clause in his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so he cannot be franchise-tagged by the team.

When asked about his timeline to make a decision, Brady said, “If I knew what I was going to f—–g do, I would’ve already f—–g done it, OK? I’m taking it a day at a time.”

Brady finished the 2022 season with the third-most yards (4,694) in the NFL along with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, finished with a career-high 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 games.