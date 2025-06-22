NBC Sports will continue its coverage of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with extensive live coverage of Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. The event will take place at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., beginning this Sunday, June 22. Coverage will start on NBC and Peacock at 12:00 PM ET and will transition exclusively to Peacock at 3:00 PM ET.

Peacock will provide exclusive live coverage of the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship race throughout the weekend. This includes live broadcasting of the Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Michelin Pilot Challenge races, as well as WeatherTech qualifying. For more details, please refer to the chart below.

The 11-turn, 3.45-mile track in Upstate New York will feature all four classes racing simultaneously in this endurance competition, which marks the halfway point of the 2025 season. The points race has been closely contested so far, with only two points separating the LMP2 leaders, 11 points in GTD PRO, 70 points in GTP, and 124 points in GTD heading into this weekend’s race. In the GTP class, the No. 6 Porsche team, consisting of Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell, is the only GTP entry to have reached the podium in all five races this season. NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will be calling the action, joined by former drivers Calvin Fish and Brian Till. Dave Burns, Matt Yocum, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters

Watkins Glen has been synonymous with racing since 1948 when Frank Griswold drove his Alfa Romeo 8C2900B to victory in the Watkins Glen Grand Prix, which took place on 6.6 miles of public roads around the town. Safety concerns eventually led to the construction of a permanent 2.3-mile road course in the hills overlooking Seneca Lake.

Opened in 1956, the circuit has hosted a variety of racing events, from NASCAR to Formula 1, including the U.S. Grand Prix and top-level sports car racing, such as the first Six Hours of The Glen in 1968. In 1984, IMSA first incorporated the six-hour race distance into its schedule. Over the years, IMSA has adjusted the race format, changing the distance from 500 kilometers to 500 miles to three hours, sometimes exclusively for prototypes and other times for GT cars.

However, in 1998, the race was restored to its full six hours, featuring a combined field of prototypes and GTs. Regardless of the distance, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, along with its shorter variants, has produced numerous classic races won by some of racing’s greatest drivers, including Ickx, Siffert, Redman, Rodriguez, Andretti, Peterson, Holbert, Bell, Brabham, Fangio II, Pruett, Angelelli, Taylor, Albuquerque, and Nasr, to name just a few. Legendary teams associated with the event include Gulf Porsche, Scuderia Ferrari, Brumos Porsche, All American Racers, Dyson Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing, Action Express Racing, Mazda Motorsports, Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR), BMW M Team RLL, and Porsche Penske Motorsport.