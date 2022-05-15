IMSA Racing: Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio is today 2 pm on USA and Peacock

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course airs this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two-hour and forty-minute race features four car classes in competition: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LPM3), and GT Daytona (GTD).

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., May 14 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying: Mid-Ohio Peacock 1:15 p.m. IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Mid-Ohio 120 Peacock 4:05 p.m. Sun., May 15 IMSA Prototype Challenge: Mid-Ohio Peacock 9:25 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Mid-Ohio USA Network, Peacock 2 p.m.

MOTOGP: FRENCH GRAND PRIX

The seventh race of the 2022 MotoGP season is presented live this weekend with the French Grand Prix from Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC. Fabio Quartararo currently leads the premier class points standings ahead of Aleix Espargaro.

