IMSA Season Ends today at Road Atlanta with some superstar drivers in the title hunt.

IMSA: PETIT LE MANS

The star-studded field at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans season finale is headlined by Jimmie Johnson, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, and 2000 Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya. Championships will be decided in all five IMSA classes at the ten-hour endurance race taking place this Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey , Dave Burns

, Dave Burns Analysts: Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe , Brian Till

, , , Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Hannah Newhouse, Matt Yocum

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Platform Time (ET) Sat., Oct. 1 NBC, Peacock Noon Peacock 3 p.m. USA Network, Peacock 7 p.m.

MOTOGP: THAILAND GRAND PRIX

Only four races remain in the 2022 MotoGP season as the series returns to Southeast Asia for the Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. 25 points separate Fabio Quartararo (219 pts), Francesco Bagnaia (201 pts), and Aleix Espargaro (194 pts) in the chase for the championship, while eight-time world champion Marc Marquez returns to the circuit where he won his last title in 2019 and is coming off his first pole position in over three years.

NITRO RALLYCROSS

The 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season continues this weekend in Minneapolis, Minn., live Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The series features inaugural season reigning champion and action sports icon Travis Pastrana as well as motorsports stars Ken Block, Tanner Foust and Jenson Button.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Chris Buescher joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NASCAR AMERICA MOTORMOUTHS

NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR call-in show, NASCAR America Motormouths, discusses the latest motorsports news and interviews with NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters each Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Episode five of Race for the Championship premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. The one-hour unscripted docuseries will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track. Click here for more details on the series and here for the episode five trailer.

Across ten thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sport’s best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history.