In D-2 College Baseball University of Tampa remain a powerhouse and are ranked #2.

For years the University of Tampa has been a powerhouse team in NCAA Division 2 and are an annual fixture at the College World Series. This season they remain a force in D2 baseball and according to the latest NCAA.COM rankings they are 5-1 and ranked number two. Only defending D 2 Champion Wingate is ahead of the Spartans and the two look like they could be heading for another showdown in June.
|1
|Wingate (12)
|7-0
|459
|2
|2
|Tampa (6)
|5-1
|457
|1
|3
|Colorado Mesa (1)
|4-0
|439
|4
|4
|Southern Arkansas
|5-1
|367
|11
|5
|West Texas A&M
|6-0
|347
|15
|6
|Columbus State
|6-1
|334
|12
|7
|Point Loma
|8-0
|333
|NR
|8
|Trevecca Nazarene
|2-1
|328
|6
|9
|Seton Hill
|0-0
|312
|9
|10
|Nova Southeastern
|6-0
|311
|RV
|11
|Southern New Hampshire
|0-0
|305
|7
|12
|Angelo State
|6-2
|256
|5
|13
|Lynn
|6-1
|222
|NR
|14
|Arkansas Tech
|4-1
|220
|19
|15
|Newberry
|7-0
|199
|NR
|16
|Chico State
|5-2
|188
|25
|17
|Colorado School of Mines
|8-0
|136
|NR
|18
|Henderson State
|7-0
|134
|NR
|19
|North Georgia
|5-1
|108
|NR
|20
|Davenport
|1-2
|107
|18
|21
|Lee
|5-2
|106
|16
|22
|Molloy
|0-0
|102
|22
|23
|Mercyhurst
|0-0
|91
|RV
|24
|Montevallo
|7-0
|57
|NR
|25
|Concordia-Irvine
|6-2-1
|51
|NR
Others receiving votes: Illinois Springfield (2-2) 50 points; Young Harris (5-1) 34 points; Augustana (S.D.) (2-1) 28 points; Millersville (1-2) 24 points; Lubbock Christian (6-2) 22 points; Franklin Pierce (0-0) 15 points; Central Missouri (2-2) 10 points; West Georgia (5-1) 6 points; Francis Marion (5-0) 3 points; Western Oregon (5-3) 3 points; Minnesota State (0-0) 2 points.
Dropped Out: Central Missouri (3rd); Azusa Pacific (8th); West Florida (10th); Mount Olive (T13th); Northwest Nazarene (T13th); Millersville (17th); Catawba (20th); Illinois Springfield (21st); Minnesota State (23rd); Delta State (24th).