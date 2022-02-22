In D-2 College Baseball University of Tampa remain a powerhouse and are ranked #2.

For years the University of Tampa has been a powerhouse team in NCAA Division 2 and are an annual fixture at the College World Series. This season they remain a force in D2 baseball and according to the latest NCAA.COM rankings they are 5-1 and ranked number two. Only defending D 2 Champion Wingate is ahead of the Spartans and the two look like they could be heading for another showdown in June.

1 Wingate (12) 7-0 459 2 2 Tampa (6) 5-1 457 1 3 Colorado Mesa (1) 4-0 439 4 4 Southern Arkansas 5-1 367 11 5 West Texas A&M 6-0 347 15 6 Columbus State 6-1 334 12 7 Point Loma 8-0 333 NR 8 Trevecca Nazarene 2-1 328 6 9 Seton Hill 0-0 312 9 10 Nova Southeastern 6-0 311 RV 11 Southern New Hampshire 0-0 305 7 12 Angelo State 6-2 256 5 13 Lynn 6-1 222 NR 14 Arkansas Tech 4-1 220 19 15 Newberry 7-0 199 NR 16 Chico State 5-2 188 25 17 Colorado School of Mines 8-0 136 NR 18 Henderson State 7-0 134 NR 19 North Georgia 5-1 108 NR 20 Davenport 1-2 107 18 21 Lee 5-2 106 16 22 Molloy 0-0 102 22 23 Mercyhurst 0-0 91 RV 24 Montevallo 7-0 57 NR 25 Concordia-Irvine 6-2-1 51 NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois Springfield (2-2) 50 points; Young Harris (5-1) 34 points; Augustana (S.D.) (2-1) 28 points; Millersville (1-2) 24 points; Lubbock Christian (6-2) 22 points; Franklin Pierce (0-0) 15 points; Central Missouri (2-2) 10 points; West Georgia (5-1) 6 points; Francis Marion (5-0) 3 points; Western Oregon (5-3) 3 points; Minnesota State (0-0) 2 points.

Dropped Out: Central Missouri (3rd); Azusa Pacific (8th); West Florida (10th); Mount Olive (T13th); Northwest Nazarene (T13th); Millersville (17th); Catawba (20th); Illinois Springfield (21st); Minnesota State (23rd); Delta State (24th).