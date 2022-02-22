In D-2 College Baseball University of Tampa remain a powerhouse and are ranked #2.

For years the University of Tampa has been a powerhouse team in NCAA Division 2 and are an annual fixture at the College World Series. This season they remain a force in D2 baseball and according to the latest NCAA.COM rankings they are 5-1 and ranked number two. Only defending D 2 Champion Wingate is ahead of the Spartans and the two look like they could be heading for another showdown in June.

1Wingate (12)7-04592
2Tampa (6)5-14571
3Colorado Mesa (1)4-04394
4Southern Arkansas5-136711
5West Texas A&M6-034715
6Columbus State6-133412
7Point Loma8-0333NR
8Trevecca Nazarene2-13286
9Seton Hill0-03129
10Nova Southeastern6-0311RV
11Southern New Hampshire0-03057
12Angelo State6-22565
13Lynn6-1222NR
14Arkansas Tech4-122019
15Newberry7-0199NR
16Chico State5-218825
17Colorado School of Mines8-0136NR
18Henderson State7-0134NR
19North Georgia5-1108NR
20Davenport1-210718
21Lee5-210616
22Molloy0-010222
23Mercyhurst0-091RV
24Montevallo7-057NR
25Concordia-Irvine6-2-151NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois Springfield (2-2) 50 points; Young Harris (5-1) 34 points; Augustana (S.D.) (2-1) 28 points; Millersville (1-2) 24 points; Lubbock Christian (6-2) 22 points; Franklin Pierce (0-0) 15 points; Central Missouri (2-2) 10 points; West Georgia (5-1) 6 points; Francis Marion (5-0) 3 points; Western Oregon (5-3) 3 points; Minnesota State (0-0) 2 points.

Dropped Out: Central Missouri (3rd); Azusa Pacific (8th); West Florida (10th); Mount Olive (T13th); Northwest Nazarene (T13th); Millersville (17th); Catawba (20th); Illinois Springfield (21st); Minnesota State (23rd); Delta State (24th).