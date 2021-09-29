Indians win last home game ahead of the transition to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians won their last home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new identity.

Amed Rosario homered and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd of 13,121 that came to see their team as the Indians play one last time. Rosario finished with four hits and three RBIs.

Cleveland’s Bradley Zimmer homered off his brother, Kansas City reliever Kyle Zimmer, in the eighth.

Salvador Perez drove in two runs for the Royals.

The home finale was the club’s final game in Cleveland as the Indians, ending a 106-year run in a city where the name will forever be attached to legendary players like Bob Feller, Larry Doby and Jim Thome.

The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.

Cleveland won two World Series (1920 and 1948) as the Indians, and came close to winning it all in 1995, 1997 and 2016 only to twice lose in heartbreaking fashion. Now, baseball’s longest current title drought carries on under a new name.

MARINERS 13, ATHLETICS 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two identical three-run homers and Seattle gained precious ground in the AL wild-card race with a win over Oakland.

Seattle’s 10th straight victory against the Athletics tied the team record for most consecutive wins against a single opponent. The Mariners have won eight of nine overall and nine of their last 11.

They are 1 1/2 games behind Boston for the second wild card, with Toronto a game back of the Red Sox. Both those teams were off Monday.

Oakland fell 3 1/2 games behind Boston and two back of the Mariners with two more games to play in Seattle. The A’s also were eliminated from the AL West race.

Ty France reached base five times, going 4 for 4 with a walk and four RBIs. J.P. Crawford added three hits and an RBI. Each scored three runs.

Chris Flexen (14-6) allowed four earned runs in five innings for the win.

Seth Brown gave A’s starter Cole Irvin (10-15) a 3-0 lead with a three-run homer in the first.