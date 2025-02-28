IndyCar 2025: Baseball Legend Alex Rodriguez In Fastest Seat at St. Pete

One of the most prolific sluggers in the history of Major League Baseball and current FOX Sports MLB studio analyst Alex Rodriguez will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports to begin the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on Sunday, March 2.

Florida resident Rodriguez is a 14-time MLB All-Star and a 2009 World Series champion with the New York Yankees. The 22-year veteran ranks fifth on the all-time home run list with 696 and has hit more grand slams than any other MLB player in history. Rodriguez, a three-time MLB Most Valuable Player, also is the chairman and chief executive officer of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm he founded in 1995, which backs world-class startups and partners with leading global companies across real estate, sports and entertainment.

Rodriguez’s participation heralds the inaugural race of the new partnership between INDYCAR and FOX Sports, which has been highlighted in recent weeks with driver-focused promotions during FOX NFL playoff broadcasts – including Super Bowl LIX which delivered an average audience of 127.7 million viewers to secure the title as most-watched Super Bowl of all time. Personality-driven TV spots featured three-time and defending NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou, two-time and defending Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Josef Newgarden and seven-time INDYCAR SERIES race winner and rising star Pato O’Ward.

FOX will air all 17 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races live in 2025, with two additional opportunities during Indianapolis 500 qualifying May 17-18 creating a series-record 19 network windows. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the only premier motorsports series in North America with all races broadcasting on network television.

Baseball icon Rodriguez joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride was taken by music superstars Diplo, Jon Bon Jovi and Riley Green, actors Judge Reinhold and Dylan Sprouse, reality TV star Mary Bonnet and American Olympic gold medalist Sam Watson during last year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding begins at noon ET on FOX and FOX Deportes. All INDYCAR programming also streams live on the FOX Sports app.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. The full schedule is available here.