IndyCar and IMSA take over Long Beach this weekend and here is how to watch

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with live coverage of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in California this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. A post-race show will be presented immediately following race coverage featuring driver interviews, analysis and the podium ceremony at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. Extended post-race coverage will be presented exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The race marks the third of six races airing on NBC to begin the season.

Reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou is part of a star-studded group of drivers that includes six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and former Formula One racer Romain Grosjean, among others. Newgardenwon the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in the series’ last race on March 20, with Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Ericsson rounding out the podium. McLaughlin currently leads the standings (97 pts). Colton Herta won last year’s edition of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst), who won the Grand Prix in 2017, will call the race. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the Long Beach street circuit on Friday and Saturday will exclusively stream on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, INDYCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each race throughout the season with a $25,000 jackpot. INDYCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).



HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Fri., April 8 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Practice Peacock 6:15 p.m. Sat., April 9 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Practice Peacock 11:45 a.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Qualifying Peacock 3:05 p.m. Sun., April 10 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Warm Up Peacock Noon Grand Prix of Long Beach – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3:30 p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Post-Race NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 5:30p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Post-Race Peacock 6 p.m.

IMSA: GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Grand Prix of Long Beach in California gets underway this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock with the 100-minute race featuring three car classes in competition: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), GT Daytona (GTD), and Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

MOTOGP: GRAND PRIX OF THE AMERICAS

The fourth race of the 2022 MotoGP season is presented live this weekend with the Grand Prix of the Americas from Circuit of the Americas Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage will also feature the Moto2 race, where three Americans (Joe Roberts, Cameron Beaubier, and Sean Dylan Kelly) will aim to become the first American to win in the intermediate class since 1991. Parker Kligerman will anchor the live 90-minute program. Aleix Espargaro currently leads the premier class points standings after his first MotoGP victory in his 200th career start at the Argentinian Grand Prix last weekend.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: ST. LOUIS

Round 13 of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season is presented this weekend from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., live in primetime on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET with a 30-minute pre-race show leading into race coverage at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The race will mark the final Triple Crown event of the season. NBC Sports’ Supercross play-by-play commentator Todd Harris and reporter Daniel Blair preview the race here.

Eli Tomac won his fifth consecutive 450SX Class race of the season in Round 12 in Seattle and moved into a tie for fourth on the all-time wins list with Chad Reed with 44 career wins. The Eastern Regional 250SX Class returns to action in St. Louis, where Jett Lawrence will aim to win his fourth straight race.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Todd Harris

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Reporters: Will Christien, Daniel Blair

