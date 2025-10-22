WRITTEN BY JIM WILLIAMS | SENIOR COLUMNIST | CAPITAL SPORTS NETWORK

In what many are calling the biggest media trade of the NBA offseason, ESPN has officially acquired the license to broadcast the legendary studio show Inside the NBA. The deal brings Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal — along with their full Atlanta-based production team — from TNT to ESPN and ABC starting tonight with the 2025-26 season opener.

This unprecedented licensing agreement allows ESPN to retain the show’s original format, cast, and location, while giving the network the crown jewel of basketball broadcasting. According to Sporting News and Yahoo Sports, the show will continue to be produced in Atlanta by the same Turner team, ensuring the chemistry and authenticity that made Inside a 21-time Emmy winner remains untouched Yahoo Sports Sporting News.

The ESPN Strategy: Preserve the Magic, Expand the Reach

ESPN executives have made it clear: they’re not here to reinvent Inside the NBA — they’re here to amplify it. Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of content, emphasized that fans will get the show they love “in a way that’s very similar to the way it’s always been.” The only visible change will be the network logo on the set Yahoo Sports.

The show’s autonomy is protected under the licensing deal, much like ESPN’s arrangement with Pat McAfee. Analysts expect the crew — especially Barkley — to push boundaries and assert their independence early. The show will air one hour before tipoff on ESPN and 30 minutes before tipoff on ABC, with postgame coverage rolling deep into the night across ESPN platforms USA TODAY | MSN For The Win | MSN.

As for internal dynamics, ESPN’s longtime NBA voice Stephen A. Smith has welcomed the Inside team, but analysts caution against integrating him into the show’s format. The consensus: ESPN should “stay out of the way” and let the crew do what they do best Yahoo Sports.

What to Expect Tonight: Familiar Faces, New Stage

Tonight marks the debut of Inside the NBA on ESPN, airing from 6–7 p.m. ET before the season’s first national broadcast. Expect the same blend of humor, insight, and unpredictability that made the show a cultural phenomenon. With Ernie Johnson anchoring the desk and Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith bringing their signature banter, fans can look forward to a seamless transition — and maybe a few playful jabs at their new network home.

The show resumes tomorrow from 6:30–7:30 p.m. ET and will continue throughout the season on ESPN and ABC.