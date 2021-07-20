By: Joshua Robinson

Sports betting in the US has a long history of ups and downs, mostly due to numerous changes in state legislation and specific niche regulations. Different states used to have different gambling-related laws, which in turn led to the overall confusion among sports fans and bettors.

But things have changed three years ago.

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, striking down a 1992 federal law that had prohibited most states from authorizing sports betting. The decision marked the beginning of a new sports betting era in the US.

But what does the future bring? Great Britain may prove to be a notable example and the very future of US sports betting. Let us who you how!

Great Britain Is Too Advanced Compared to the States

The main reason why Great Britain is a role model for American bookies is simple – the UK is already well ahead of the States in terms of sports betting. Great Britain has a long history of gambling and sports betting, but you probably don’t know how long it stretches.

Trustworthy historical resources claim that horse racing has been a gambling inspiration ever since the Tudor dynasty back in the 16th century. The state organized a very popular lottery in the early 18th century, while the 19th century saw a further increase in gambling activities. Betting and casinos have obviously come a long way from horse racing five centuries ago. Fast forward to 2021 and you’ll realize that UK players can even check deposit by sms casino and pay if needed, not to mention countless other possibilities.

EPL is the pride of the UK

Greyhound and horse races have always been popular among British fans, but the real rise of betting directly correlates with two things in particular – the launch of the English Premier League (EPL) and the establishment of online sportsbooks.

Firstly, EPL is one of the best – if not the best – football competitions in the world. It has hundreds of millions of fans all over the globe, which makes it extremely interesting for bookmakers and supporters/bettors.

Contrary to the UK, sports in the US are highly divided in terms of popularity. There are as many as four major leagues over there: NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB. Although being financially potent, they still do not generate as much betting revenue simply because the business is not fully developed yet.

Secondly, the States are projected to follow the British example regulations-wise. The US Supreme Court’s decision is just the beginning, but it sets a major milestone for the future of American gambling. Of course, every state has to follow the lead and embrace liberal betting regulations in order to achieve the British level of gambling and bookmaking.

Incredible Variety of Betting Lines

Another thing that makes the UK a role model for the American betting business is the incredible variety of betting lines. You can think of almost anything these days and rest assured bookies will create an appropriate offer for it. According to William Hill, aka one of Britain’s largest sportsbooks, a user can simply tweet the company and they will price up the bet within 15 minutes.

Sports betting has obviously come a long way in the UK since the likes of moneyline and over/under bets are far from being the only ones. Even though they still make the majority of user attempts, there are tons of other betting lines that guarantee fun and excitement.

And we are not talking about sports only. As it turns out, modern online bookies offer all types of betting odds. For example, you can try and predict the date when alien life will be proven or when the next pope will be elected. Perhaps it sounds strange, but that’s how today’s betting operates.

In such circumstances, it is clear that the US bookmaking companies still lag behind their counterparts in the UK. The gap is immense at the moment, but the business potential is gigantic and we are sure that the States will catch up with Great Britain very soon.

The Bottom Line

The US legalized sports betting in 2018, which means it represents a brand new market for sportsbooks and gambling companies. As a young but promising sports betting region, this country has a long way to go in order to catch up with Great Britain, aka the world’s most developed sportsbook market.

In this post, we explained why the UK may as well be the future of US sports betting. Do you think the States will follow the lead and become the next sports betting superpower? Let us know in the comments below!

AUTHOR BIO

Joshua Robinson is a blogger, an online gambler, and a sports betting enthusiast. Joshua mainly writes blog posts about football, basketball, and tennis, but he is not shy of discussing casino-related topics as well. He is a dedicated traveler and long-distance running.