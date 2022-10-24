Is father time catching up to Brady and Rodgers?

Yesterday,Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were in Charlotte facing a Panthers team that 72 hours earlier had traded their star running back Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco and was starting their third string quarterback, it was a game where Tampa Bay was favored by 13 points. Meanwhile, about 400 miles to the north in Landover, Maryland the Packers with Aaron Rodgers were facing a Commanders that was starting more backups than regulars.

As the clock struck 4;22 p.m. the Buccaneers were looking at a scoreboard that read Carolina 21 Tampa Bay 3, the teams second loss in three games giving them a record of 3-4 and putting Brady in a spot he hasn’t been in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. As for Rodgers as the clock ran out in Washington he was laying face down on the turf hearing the crowd cheer the Commanders as they sent Green Bay to their their third straight defeat 23-21.

I have been covering the NFL for over 40 years and it’s far from headline news when on a Sunday two superstar quarterbacks have a bad day. As, a matter of fact it has happened to both future Hall of Fame signal callers, Brady and Rodgers a few times over the years so that is not the real news and neither was the conversation after the game.

“No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”

That theme was repeated at the postgame media conference in Washington.

“I think it takes everybody. It takes everybody around him,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said about getting Rodgers back to his two-time reigning MVP form. “You’ve got to have the protection in front of you to be able to hold up. You’ve got to have the guys making plays, too.”

What is news is that in 2022 the 45 year old Brady and 38 year old Rogers are starting to look old and in the case of these two, that swagger and command they show on the field seems to have disappeared. Now, it is very fair to point out that both Brady and Rogers supporting casts are far from playing Pro Bowl type football.

But as bad as the Buccaneers and Packers have played as a unit this year, you can also point to cases where just last year both Brady and Rogers just last year would have found a way to win because that is what makes them special. Now however, Brady’s Bucs and Rogers Packers face very good teams this week.

These two have played at the highest level and have nothing to prove.

The question remains can either Brady and or Rodgers turn things around and lead their to the playoffs and beyond?

Well as bad as Brady and the Bucs have looked they are tied with Atlanta on top of the NFC South, so yes winning the division will require likely 10 wins and that can be done if Tampa Bay starts playing like the team they were last year, but that has to happen soon. Rodgers road is tougher because the Vikings are up two games on the Packers in the NFC North.

However, other than the Eagles and the Giants this is a down year in the NFC so even as a wild card Green Bay has a punchers chance with ten weeks left in the season.

My closing thoughts are that Brady is playing his last season in the NFL at 45 he needs to play smart football something he is more than capable of doing with more than a little help from his teammates. Mr Rodgers, he looks like is not having fun but a few wins would turn things around if like Brady the Packers find their mojo.

The 3-4 Buccaneers will have a short week and have a Thursday Night date at Raymond James Stadium for a national telecast on Amazon Prime with the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens. 3-4 Green Bay will get their primetime look as well come Sunday Night Football and a date with the best team in the NFL right now the Bills in Buffalo.

Before Brady and Rodgers head off into the sunset their might just be one more left in them and we won’t have to wait long to find out.