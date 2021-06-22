Islanders sell out season tickets for 1st year at their new UBS Arena set to open in the fall

NEW YORK (AP) — In the midst of the New York Islanders’ second straight trip to the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and nearly 4 1/2 months before the opening of their new arena, season tickets for the first season in their new home are sold out.

UBS Arena, under construction next to the racetrack at Belmont Park and expected to open in November with a capacity of around 17,000 for hockey, has sold its allotment of about 15,000 season tickets, the Islanders announced Monday.

“We are so proud to have the support of these Islanders fans. They’ve responded in such overwhelming fashion,” said Mike Cosentino, Islanders senior vice president of sales. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the Islanders faithful to their new home at UBS Arena in the fall.”

Also, 50 of the arena’s 56 suites have been sold out, and fewer than 240 seats are still available in the Dime Club.

The Islanders plan to start a waiting list for season tickets, and individual game tickets will also be sold.

“Selling out season tickets is a true testament to this loyal fanbase,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, which manages the arena. “This arena will bring the very best in both hockey and entertainment to fans across the region.”

The Islanders are tied in their semifinal series with the Tampa Bay Lightning at two games apiece heading into Game 5 on the road Monday night. Game 6 will be back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

