It’s Not How, It’s How Many. Rays Defeat Baltimore 2-1 On Opening Day

Tampa Bay Defeats Baltimore 2-1

Photo Courtesy @RaysBaseball Twitter Account

Tampa, FL – Opening Day is an event steeped pageantry and is a tradition that has withstood generations. For much of the country the arrival of opening day marks the arrival of spring. In 1978 the venerable Frank DeFord penned an article for Sports Illustrated in which he notes that Opening Day is when Grandmothers drop like flies and dreams are born anew. (Full Deford article Spring Has Sprung here).

While everything about Opening Day has stood the test of time — so has the most important aspect and that is coming away with a win. It doesn’t matter if your team wins 10-0 or 2-1, just win baby! Many scribes have had to write articles about “you can’t win them all…..” where the game story is about a loss but the lipstick on the pig moments are defined throughout.

The stress fans feel waiting for their team to notch that first victory mounts with each and every loss. There is a tipping point where the excitement and anticipation of the season opening is filled with doubt and dread about the rest of the season. No matter where that breaking point is for the fans, the best feeling for the team and the fanbase is to get that first victory on opening day.

Opening Day Victory Always A Fresh Result:

Friday afternoon at Tropicana Field the Rays took care of getting that first victory defeating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1. It wasn’t the prettiest of victories over the inferior Orioles from Baltimore, but at the end of the season, it’s not about how a team won, just how many wins they earn.

Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 0.00 ERA) picks up the win and Brooks Raley recorded the final out to pick up the save. John Means started for Baltimore and allowed one run on six hits while striking out five and walking one. Dillon Tate takes the loss for the Birds.

Shane McClanahan made his first Opening Day start of his career and had to dance out of damage in the first couple of innings but escaped unscathed. He worked 4.1 scoreless innings allowing four hits while striking out seven, walking two, and hitting a batter.

The Rays bullpen was very good working the final 4.2-innings allowing just one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking one. JT Chargois (0.2 innings), Matt Wisler (1 inning [allowed solo homer to Anthony Santander]), Jeffrey Springs (1 inning [struck out the side]), Andrew Kittredge (1 inning), J.P. Feyereisen (0.2 innings), Brooks Raley (0.1 inning).

Offensively, the Rays scored both their runs off sacrifice flies. One off the bat of Brandon Lowe in the third inning and one off the bat of Francisco Mejia in the bottom of the eighth.

Several Rays had multi-hit efforts to open the year: Wander Franco had three hits (3-for-4), Randy Arozarena (2-for-4), and Manual Margot (2-for-2).

UP NEXT FOR RAYS:

The Rays will take on the Baltimore Orioles as they look for their first series of the win on Saturday afternoon at 1:10. Drew Rasmussen (2021 – 4-1, 2.84 ERA) takes the ball for Tampa Bay. He will be opposed by Jordan Lyles (2021 – 10-13, 5.15 ERA)