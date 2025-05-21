It’s Official – Indy 500 Grandstand Seats Are Sold Out and 24 Hours They Will Have Over 350,000 On Hand Sunday.

The cavernous grandstands across the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be filled for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25. All reserved seats, including those in the grandstands and suites, are officially sold out .

“As promised, the very best fans in sports have delivered in fitting fashion for the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and every last reserved seat ticket has been sold,” INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “Approximately 350,000 people will experience the ultimate spectacle that is the Indy 500 in person as everyone turns their focus to the Racing Capital of the World on Sunday.”

Tickets remain available for Miller Lite Carb Day and Legends Day presented by Firestone. Coors Light Snake Pit wristbands also remain available for purchase in conjunction with an Indy 500 General Admission ticket.

The stage is set for a monumental and historic Race Day as the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES chase racing’s biggest prize. This is also the very first Indy 500 on FOX, with the local broadcast delay lifted given the grandstand sellout milestone. Expanded coverage on FOX starts at 10 a.m. ET Sunday, May 25 across the country, with the green flag set for approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.