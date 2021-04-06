It’s official Ndamukong Suh will be back with the Buccaneers for another year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today re-signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. As per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“Ndamukong Suh has been one of the game’s premier interior defensive linemen for more than a decade. His play in the interior of our defensive line has been an integral part of our leading the league in rush defense in back-to-back seasons and also boosted our pass rush,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “The toughness, durability and remarkable football IQ that Suh brings has been instrumental to the transformation of our defense over the past two seasons. We are really excited to have his presence on the field and in the locker room again in Tampa Bay.”

Suh (6-4, 313) has started all 32 regular season games for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons, recording 85 tackles (16 for loss), 33 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns.

In Tampa Bay’s postseason run to Super Bowl LV, Suh amassed 10 tackles (one for loss), four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks over four games. For his career, Suh has played in 10 total postseason games, including a pair of Super Bowl appearances, tallying 30 tackles (six for loss), 14 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks. His 6.5 playoff sacks rank tied for third among all active players and his 14 quarterback hits rank fourth.

With Suh up front, the Buccaneers became the first defense since the Minnesota Vikings (2006-08) to lead the NFL in rushing yards allowed in back-to-back seasons. Since Suh arrived in Tampa in 2019, Tampa Bay allowed 77.2 rushing yards per game and 3.43 yards per rush – both marks led the NFL over the last two seasons.

In addition to the 2020 Buccaneers defense leading the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (80.6), the team also finished sixth in total yards allowed per game (327.1). Between the regular season and postseason combined, Tampa Bay led the NFL in takeaways (34), tackles for loss (107) and quarterback hits (142), while finishing tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the most sacks (58.0).

After entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh has earned five Pro Bowl selections and five Associated Press All-Pro honors (three first team, two second team). He was also named the 2010 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was one of four defensive tackles chosen for the 2010s Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team.

Suh has started 147 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2011 – the longest streak among any active NFL player – and has not missed a single game due to injury over his 11-year NFL career. Over 174 career games, Suh has totaled 563 tackles (123 for loss), 199 quarterback hits, 64.5 sacks, 38 passes defensed, eight fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, one interception and three defensive touchdowns.

Since entering the league in 2010, Suh leads all front seven players with 9,658 defensive snaps played. In that 11-year span, he ranks tied for fifth in quarterback hits (199) and eighth in tackles for loss (123). Among defensive tackles in that span, Suh ranks third in sacks with 64.5.

A native of Portland, Oregon, Suh played collegiately at Nebraska. He wears No. 93 for Tampa Bay.

Content provided by the Buccaneers