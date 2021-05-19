It’s Only May, But Blue Jays Are In Middle Of Tight AL East Race

The Blue Jays close their stay in Dunedin with two more games against the Red Sox followed by a four-game series with the Rays. (Credit: Toronto Blue Jays)

DUNEDIN – Things are tight at the top of the American League East.



The Blue Jays’ 8-0 win over the Red Sox at TD Ballpark on Tuesday night brought them to within a half game of their guests.



The Rays, meanwhile, slugged their way to a 13-6 win at Baltimore to come within a game of Boston.



The Yankees? A 7-4 win at Texas brought them to within 1.5 games of the BoSox. That’s four teams within 1.5 games of each other.



It would be more exciting, of course, if the season were in its back stretch. But we’ll take it in May.



Fans in the Tampa Bay area can treat themselves to the tightknit AL East on a first-hand basis this week. The Red Sox are in Dunedin for two more games and the Rays have their shortest road trip ever when they play four games in Dunedin. That series begins Friday night and concludes with a Monday matinee.



With Tuesday night’s win the Blue Jays improved to 10-5 at TD Ballpark. They did so by pouring on the offense, which has been consistent with how they have been going about their business at the corner of Douglas and Beltrees. After all, their 6.3 runs per game at home lead the American League and is second to Cincinnati (6.5) in the majors.



The Jays banged out 18 hits in support of Hyun-Jin Ryu, who allowed only four hits in seven innings and did not issue any walks. Ryu fanned seven and upped his record to 4-2 while lowering his ERA to 2.51.



“It was vintage Ryu,” said Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. “He was throwing strikes on all of his pitches and keeping hitters off balance.”



Offensively, the wealth was spread throughout as each Jays batter had at least one hit and seven scored at least one run. Randal Grichuk capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth, giving him a team-high 32 RBIs.



It was a nice way to start a three-series stretch that has the Red Sox in town, the Rays coming to TD Ballpark and a trip to Yankee Stadium for a four-game series starting next Tuesday.



“I think this is a chance for us to let people know what the Blue Jays are made of offensively, defensively and pitching by playing Boston, Tampa and New York back to back to back.” said Grichuk.



As far as setting a tone Tuesday night, well, Montoyo prefers to think about Wednesday night.



“I am a guy that goes one day at a time,” he said. “It was a great win, and now let’s play baseball (Tuesday).”



Tom Layberger is also a contributing writer for forbes.com

