J.T. Olsen’s Week Two NFL Power Rankings. Bucs, Chiefs, Rams, Browns, and Seattle round out the top 5 after week one in the NFL

By J.T. Olson

BUCS REPORT

SPECIAL TO SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Week one is in the books! We now have very early impressions of teams in meaningful games. Based on what we saw in week one and what we knew coming in, here is my week two NFL power ranking.

A week ago I would have said the Texans were the worst team in the NFL. Then they crushed this Jaguars team, so what does that say about Jacksonville?



It was a pathetic showing from the Falcons over the weekend. I fear the big names on this roster have overshadowed how bad the team really is overall.



This felt like a blow out loss early on. However, I liked the fight they showed vs a good team. There were positives from this young team.

I’m not sure if this game says more about the Texans or their opponent, but I was very impressed with this win. We all laughed about a winless season in Houston, but they shut the world up quickly.



This felt like the first game of the season for a team in a rebuild. There is a lot to clean up and a long way to go with the Jets.



An exciting Monday night win over the Ravens was highlighted by a Carl Nassib forced turnover. This has to be the feel good story of week one for me.



An absolutely dominating win over the Falcons skyrockets the Eagles in the power rankings! Okay, maybe not skyrockets, but it was impressive for a team that I didn’t think was very good.

It wasn’t an impressive game for a team I didn’t expect to win. Not great, but not unexpected.

The Bengals are on the board! A nice overtime win over a decent Vikings team. A sign of things to come? Perhaps it is.



A Monday night loss left a lot of people wanting more. I fear this will be an ongoing theme for the Ravens this season.



Losing to the Bengals does not inspire confidence. However, I do see talent on this roster and think they get back on track as a middle of the road team.



Despite the lack of offense, the Panther did start the season off with a win. A good start, but still a lot to prove.

It was a lot of hype going into the 2021 season only for the Titans to fall flat. The talent is there, but if the coaching staff doesn’t adjust quickly then this could be a lost year.

There is no shame in a hard fought loss to a good team. My opinion on the Patriots really hasn’t changed; which is a fringe playoff team.



The Bears got beat badly in their season opener. Granted it was against a very good team, but that’s what the Bears aspire to be as the Super Bowl window closes on their defense.



There weren’t many teams that looked more impressive in week one than the Cardinals. They could be a steady riser if they can maintain this level of play.



Many people felt like the Bills were a favorite to win the AFC this year. The Steelers made them look very average. Very impressive start to the year.



It’s hard to come closer to winning than what the Cowboys did in week one. A strong showing against the defending champs has earned some respect.





It always feels good to beat a division rival. Even more so when that rival is the Patriots. Miami now sits alone on top of the AFC East.

There is no shame in losing to a good Seahawks team. However, it highlights the fact that this team is just good, not great.

Five touchdown passes for Jameis Winston in a blowout win over the Packers is equally impressive as it was unexpected. The Saints refuse to go away quietly despite all they’ve lost.

A good win over a feisty Giants team is good to move the Broncos here. I believe this team is still being overlooked and they shouldn’t be.



There is a lot to like with this team and they put up a good fight against the Chargers. If they can figure out the quarterback from here then they will be dangerous.



Going cross country on the road and beating a playoff team is impressive. Especially for a young team on the rise. This is an up and coming team without a doubt.



Can Josh Allen repeat as an MVP candidate and can the Bills contend if he doesn’t? The question we need to have answered still and I’m not sure Buffalo fans will want to hear it.



133 passing yards and a pair of interceptions. The Packers will go as far as Aaron Rodgers takes them and if week one is any indication then that’s not a good thing. I’ll wait for a larger sample size before writing this team off, but this was not a good start.

It was an impressive win against a bad opponent. This is the kind of game you expect from a good team when they play a bad team and the 49ers held up their end of things.



This passing attack looks dynamic. There is a lot to like with this offense and they have a coaching staff who has been to the top of the mountain before.

The Browns gave Kansas City all they could handle. This felt like an early preview of the AFC championship game.

One of the most impressive teams from week one. This is the kind of dominant offense we all expected when they traded for Matthew Stafford.

The combination of Pattrick Mahomes and Tyrek Hill looks as good as ever. This offense will be hard to stop.



It wasn’t the cleanest game in the world, but squeaking by a good Dallas team is enough to maintain the top spot in the rankings.