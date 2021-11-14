Jaguars looking to make it two in a row as they are on the road to face the Colts.

By Adam Rauzino

The Jacksonville Jaguars will clash with the Indianapolis Colts in a divisional bout on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars posted a stunning home win over the Bills in their previous bout. The Colts had no issues defeating the Jets last week. Each team earned one win in last year’s two meetings.

Jaguars Stun Bills, Earn Second Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gaining momentum. The Jaguars were 0-5 to open the season and have since won two out of their last three games overall. The first victory came against the Dolphins. They were labeled huge 15 point dogs in a stunning 9-6 home win over the Bills last week. Jacksonville has covered the spread in three of their eight games on the year.

Trevor Lawrence exited last week’s game with an ankle injury but returned. The 22-year old rookie QB has been poor at times but the potential is evident. He only managed 118 passing yards last week and has tallied 1821 passing yards accompanied by an 8:9 TD to INT ratio on the season.

Jacksonville played without rushing leader James Robinson last week. The 23-year old RB is having a tremendous season, amassing 482 yards, and practiced on Thursday. If he is unable to play it will be the veteran, Carlos Hyde, receiving most of the carries. Hyde has 207 yards on the season. Marvin Jones Jr. has been Lawrence’s favorite target this season. The veteran WR has recorded a team-leading 399 receiving yards. The Jaguars’ offense has passed more than run however the rushing offense has been more effective.

The Jacksonville defense has struggled most of the season which made last week’s performance a surprise. They held the Bills to only 301 total yards. The pass defense is poor, ranking 26th, while the rush defense is solid, coming in at 12th. The Jaguars are scoring an average of 16.5 points, placing them 31st in the league. They are conceding an average of 26.1 points, landing them 26th in the NFL.

Colts Register Season-Best 45 Points

The Indianapolis Colts enter this one with confidence. Indy was labeled 10 point favorites in a dominating 45-30 home win over the Jets last week. The Colts were 0-3 to begin the season and have been competitive since. Indy has won three out of their last four games and climbed into 2nd place in the division. They have covered the points in six of their nine games on the year.

Carson Wentz continues to play well. The 28-year old QB has accumulated six touchdown passes in his last two games and has collected 2198 passing yards complemented by a dazzling 17:3 TD to INT ratio. Wentz should resume his fine play against a poor pass defense.

Jonathan Taylor is also producing and continues to establish himself as the one top RB’s in the NFL. The 22-year old RB has eclipsed 100 rushing yards four times this season including a season-high 173 yards last week. Taylor has a total of 821 yards. Michael Pittman Jr. has made 15 catches in his last two games and leads the team with 658 receiving yards. T.Y. Hilton did not play last week and is questionable. The Colts’ offense has scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games.

The Indianapolis defense hasn’t performed as expected this season but injuries have played a factor. Xavier Rhodes is questionable. Darius Leonard did not practice on Thursday and is also questionable. The Colts squandered nearly 400 passing yards last week and have plummeted to 23rd in the league against the pass while the rush defense is 13th. The Colts rank eighth in the NFL with 27.2 points on the season. They are conceding an average of 23.7 points, landing them 17th overall.

The Colts have confidence after demolishing the Jets by 15 points last week. Jacksonville came through with a stunning win against Buffalo last week but I can’t see them staying in this game. Trevor Lawrence has only completed 59% and 57% of his pass attempts in his last two games and is up against another solid defense. Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault Jr. will be lined up against Colts’ CB’s Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore.

Furthermore, the Indianapolis offense should thrive. They are in a groove, scoring at least 30 points in four consecutive games including 30 in the win against the 49ers. Carson Wentz is sporting an 8:2 TD to INT ratio in his last three games and should thrive against a pass defense that ranks 26th in the NFL.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts -10.5

