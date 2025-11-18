By: Ali Hussain – Capital Sports

Jake Paul is stepping up to face his toughest opponent to date as he prepares to meet former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster bout scheduled for Friday, December 19 at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The fight, which will be broadcast live on Netflix, headlines a historic card and is billed as one of the most anticipated events in the sports streaming world.

Miami Set for Global Boxing Spotlight

The heavyweight clash marks Joshua’s return to the ring after his September knockout loss to Daniel Dubois and is his first fight on U.S. soil in years. As for Paul, the crossover star’s highly publicized exhibition with Gervonta Davis fell through, paving the way for this official eight-round, three-minutes-per-round test against British boxing royalty.​

Jake Paul: From Disney Star to Global Fight Fixture

Jake Paul’s rise from Disney Channel and YouTube influencer to a legitimate boxing draw has captured attention worldwide. Since debuting in 2018, Paul has notched 12 pro victories, 7 by knockout, with his only defeat coming in a split decision to Tommy Fury. His resume includes wins over ex-UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, and a record-shattering Netflix exhibition against Mike Tyson in November 2024.​

Anthony Joshua Ready for Redemption

With a professional record of 28-4, 25 knockouts, and wins over names like Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, and Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua brings unmatched pedigree. Despite recent setbacks to Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, Joshua remains a top-tier heavyweight and promises to be the most formidable challenge of Paul’s controversial boxing career.​

Fight Details and Broadcast

The bout is officially sanctioned for eight rounds of three minutes each. Fans can catch the fight live on Netflix and attend the first press conference on November 21 at the Kaseya Center, which will also stream on the Netflix Sports and Most Valuable Promotions Youtube channels.​

Mega-Fight Hype Reaches Fever Pitch

Promoters are billing the event as “Judgment Day” and expect a spectacle that crosses both combat sport and pop culture boundaries. Jake Paul seeks to silence critics and make history, while Joshua aims to prove he is still a force on the world heavyweight stage.​