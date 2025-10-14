By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist, Capital Sports

James Franklin’s tenure at Penn State has officially come to an end. After 11 seasons in Happy Valley, the coach who brought relentless energy and elite recruiting to the Nittany Lions is gone. Franklin’s regular season success was undeniable, and his ability to attract top-tier talent helped elevate Penn State’s national profile. But his Achilles heel was clear: a dismal record against ranked opponents and a failure to seriously contend for a national championship.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

SPORTS TALK UNITED

Bucs advance to five and one and take so possession of first seed in NFC – Sports Talk Florida

The final straw came in 2025. The Lions started the season 3-0 and climbed to No. 2 in the national rankings. Hopes were high, but a double-overtime loss to No. 6 Oregon triggered a stunning collapse. The Nittany Lions followed that defeat with back-to-back losses to winless UCLA and unranked Northwestern, sending shockwaves through the college football world.

Franklin exits with a reported $49 million buyout. His overall record stands at 104-45, including a Big Ten title in 2016 and five top-10 finishes. He developed NFL stars like Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons, and his recruiting classes consistently ranked among the nation’s best. Yet, against top-10 teams, Franklin went just 4-21—a stat that ultimately sealed his fate.

Who’s Next for Penn State?

Athletic Director Pat Kraft now leads the search for Franklin’s successor, and several names have emerged as frontrunners:

Matt Rhule (Nebraska) – A Penn State alum and close friend of Kraft, Rhule has rebuilt programs at Temple, Baylor, and now Nebraska.

– A Penn State alum and close friend of Kraft, Rhule has rebuilt programs at Temple, Baylor, and now Nebraska. Curt Cignetti (Indiana) – The hottest name in college football, Cignetti has turned Indiana into a Big Ten contender.

– The hottest name in college football, Cignetti has turned Indiana into a Big Ten contender. Manny Diaz (Duke) – Former Penn State defensive coordinator, now thriving at Duke with a 13-6 record.

– Former Penn State defensive coordinator, now thriving at Duke with a 13-6 record. Brian Hartline (Ohio State) – A top recruiter and offensive mind, though he’s yet to serve as a head coach.

– A top recruiter and offensive mind, though he’s yet to serve as a head coach. Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri) and Dan Mullen (former Florida) are also rumored to be on the radar.

Final Thoughts

This is one of the premier jobs in college football. Penn State boasts tradition, resources, and a passionate fan base. Despite his shortcomings, James Franklin will land on his feet. His recruiting prowess and leadership qualities make him an attractive candidate for programs looking to rebuild or stabilize. Whether it’s the SEC, ACC, or another Big Ten school, Franklin’s next chapter is just beginning.

SEO Package

Slug: james-franklin-fired-penn-state-coaching-search-2025

Meta Description: James Franklin is out at Penn State after 11 seasons. The Nittany Lions begin a coaching search with top candidates like Matt Rhule and Curt Cignetti.

Tags:

Keywords: James Franklin fired, Penn State coaching search, Matt Rhule Penn State, Curt Cignetti Indiana, Manny Diaz Duke, Penn State football 2025, college football coaching carousel

Let me know if you’d like this formatted for WordPress or expanded into a full feature piece.