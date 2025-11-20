By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports – Senior Columnist

Jon Gruden who was the head coach of the Buccaneers and Raiders wants to return to coaching in college. The former Super Bowl-winning coach has made no secret of his desire to return to the sidelines, even declaring he would “die to coach in the SEC.” While powerhouse programs like Florida and LSU have shown little interest, reports suggest that Arkansas, Auburn, and UCLA have been in contact with Gruden—fueling speculation that his long-awaited comeback could finally be on the horizon

Why Florida and LSU Aren’t Interested

Both Florida and LSU are chasing marquee names with proven college track records. Florida’s search is centered on Lane Kiffin, with other candidates like Eli Drinkwitz and Jeff Brohm in the mix. LSU, meanwhile, is also prioritizing Kiffin, alongside names such as Lincoln Riley and Eli Drinkwitz. Gruden’s lack of college head coaching experience, combined with the baggage from his NFL exit, makes him a risky hire for programs that demand immediate playoff contention.

Analysts from ESPN and USA Today have emphasized that Gruden is not on the serious shortlists for either school, despite early reports. But Sports Talk Florida can report state that Gruden is a strong candidate for a number of college jobs and that does not count the possible openings once the season is over.

Schools Talking to Gruden and Betting Odds

Where Gruden is gaining traction is with programs like Arkansas, UCLA, and Auburn. Betting markets have reflected this momentum:

Arkansas Razorbacks : Gruden’s odds surged from 1% to over 23% in prediction markets like Kalshi, briefly making him a favorite.

: Gruden’s odds surged from in prediction markets like Kalshi, briefly making him a favorite. UCLA Bruins : Following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster, Gruden’s name quickly became popular among fans and bettors.

: Following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster, Gruden’s name quickly became popular among fans and bettors. Auburn Tigers: While not the frontrunner, Gruden has been floated as a possible candidate in SEC chatter.

These odds highlight that while Gruden may not be a top-tier candidate for blue-blood programs like Florida or LSU, second-tier but still high-profile schools are seriously entertaining the idea.

Where Gruden Might Land

The most realistic landing spot for Gruden appears to be Arkansas, where his odds spiked and where his SEC ambitions align perfectly. UCLA remains a dark horse, offering him a chance to rebuild a program in a major media market. Auburn, though less likely, could still emerge if other candidates fall through. Ultimately, Gruden’s return to coaching seems far more plausible in college football than the NFL, and while Florida and LSU have closed the door, other programs may soon open it wide.