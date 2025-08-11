Jon Gruden to The SEC?

Here’s a new one. Rumors abound that former Buccaneer and Raider Coach Jon Gruden is headed to the SEC to coach again. Maybe Bill Belichick is starting a trend of former NFL coaches moving to the ranks of the NCAA.

With all of his social media content, it would be good to get him back into coaching. He looks ready. EK has his thoughts on which SEC teams match up best for a Gruden return. Are the Gators an option?

