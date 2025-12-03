Why Jon Gruden to USF Could Be College Football’s Biggest Long Shot Payoff

For Tampa resident and USF fan Jon Gruden, football has always been about passion, competition, and the thrill of coaching. So, so at the age of 62 and plenty of cash in the bank the challenge of coaching the University of South Florida, it wouldn’t be for financial gain—it would be for love of the game and the chance to shape a program on the rise.

College Coaching Roots

Gruden began his career as a graduate assistant at Tennessee (1986–87), then coached at Southeast Missouri State, Pacific, and Pitt. He has openly said he’s still interested in college coaching, noting: “Yeah, I’m interested in coaching. I know I can help young players get better, and I know I can hire a good staff.” His comments reflect a deep motivation to win and develop talent at the college level

A Familiar Face in Tampa Sports

Gruden is more than just a Super Bowl–winning coach; he’s a fixture in Tampa. His name is immortalized in the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. He’s often seen supporting USF athletics, attending football and basketball games, and even watching practices with former head coach Alex Golesh. His presence around the program shows genuine interest, not just casual fandom.

Jon Gruden Has Ties To Florida High Schools

Jon Gruden has direct ties to Florida high school coaches. He has volunteered on coaching staffs, donated equipment, and honored local coaches through community initiatives, making him well‑connected in the Florida high school football scene.

After leaving the Buccaneers, Gruden volunteered as an assistant coach at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, where his son Deuce played. Even at the high school level, he was known for bringing NFL‑level intensity to practices, emphasizing fundamentals and discipline. This shows his passion isn’t limited to elite stages — he applies the same drive to youth football.

He Is Driven To Win

Gruden has consistently shown that he is driven to win at every level of football, from youth programs to the NFL. His career trajectory and public statements highlight a relentless competitive spirit that applies whether he’s coaching pee‑wee players, high school teams, college athletes, or professional rosters.

Gruden’s career illustrates a singular obsession with winning and teaching football at every level. Whether it’s pee‑wee, high school, college, or the NFL, he brings the same intensity, preparation, and competitive fire. His legacy is not just about victories but about instilling that drive in players and coaches across the sport.

No Other Teams Are Calling

At this stage, no college or pro team appears ready to offer Gruden a job. That reality makes USF a unique opportunity. For a man who thrives on competition and coaching, sitting idle isn’t appealing. USF could give him the platform to return to the sidelines, energize a fan base, and prove that he still has the fire to lead.

Loved in Tampa, Respected by Players

Unlike the messy situation with Bill Belichick at North Carolina, Gruden has always been seen as a players’ coach. His reputation for connecting with athletes, motivating them, and building relationships could translate well to the college game. In Tampa, he’s adored. Bringing him to USF would instantly elevate the program’s visibility and credibility.

Must-See TV and Realignment Potential

Hiring Gruden a former fixture at ESPN would make USF football national must-see TV. Networks would flock to cover his debut, and recruits would take notice. With conference realignment looming—likely involving the ACC or Big 12—Gruden’s presence could help position USF as a serious contender for inclusion. His star power could be the difference between being overlooked and being invited to the big stage.

Convenience and Connections

Gruden lives just 20 minutes from USF’s campus. The commute alone makes the job appealing. He also knows USF CEO Rob Higgins, giving him direct ties to the school’s leadership. With the right assistant coaches, Gruden could build a staff that balances his NFL pedigree with college recruiting expertise.

A Long Shot Worth Taking

It may seem unlikely, but sometimes long shots pay off. Jon Gruden at USF could be the bold move that transforms the Bulls into a national powerhouse. With his passion, experience, and local ties, he could drive over, step onto the practice field, and launch a new era of USF football.