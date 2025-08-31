Josh Lowe homers twice and Ryan Pepiot throws 5 scoreless innings as Rays beat Nationals 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Lowe homered twice and drove in all four of Tampa Bay’s runs, Ryan Pepiot pitched five scoreless innings and the Rays beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Saturday.

It was the third multihomer game of Lowe’s career and first this season.

The game was delayed briefly twice, once in the third inning when what appeared to be a young fan behind first base ran to the Nationals dugout, and then in the seventh when a fan ran out from the left field seats and stood next to Rays shortstop Carson Williams.

Pepiot (10-10) allowed one baserunner in each of the first four innings, but didn’t allow anyone past second base. He struck out six and walked three. Bryan Baker pitched the ninth for his third save of the season and first with Tampa Bay.

James Wood had an RBI single and a walk for the Nationals, who have lost seven straight and been outscored 24-5 in their last four.

With two outs in the first, Brandon Lowe singled against Jake Irvin, Junior Caminero walked and Josh Lowe homered to make it 3-0.

Irvin (8-10) has allowed 31 runs in 28 first innings (9.96 ERA) this season. He settled in and allowed one run over the next five innings.

With one out in the fourth, Josh Lowe homered to right-center to make it 4-0.

Key moment

With runners on first and third, a run in and no outs in the eighth, Rays reliever Griffin Jax replaced Mason Englert. He struck out CJ Abrams and Paul DeJong, walked Josh Bell and retired Riley Adams when third baseman Caminero made a barehand scoop on Riley Adams’ slow roller.

Key stat

Rays pitchers have given up 11 total runs — nine earned — in their past six games, pitching to a 1.51 ERA (53 2/3 innings, nine earned runs). They have permitted only four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) during that stretch.

Up next

Rays LHP Ian Seymour (2-0, 3.18) starts Sunday opposite Nationals RHP Brad Lord (4-7, 3.84).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB