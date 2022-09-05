Judge Hits Homer Number 53, Yankees Defeat Rays 2-1 To Avoid Sweep

Rays Trail New York By 5 Games In AL East

Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays were unable to complete the sweep of the New York Yankees falling 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd of 25,025 at Tropicana Field. Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 4.62 ERA) took the loss for Tampa Bay who fall to five games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East with a record of 74-58. Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA) picks up the win for the Yankees who improve to 80-54 on the year. Clay Holmes worked the ninth inning earning his 18th save on the year.

Judge Gives Yankees Early Lead With HR #53:

Aaron Judge opened the game blasting his AL leading 53rd homer of the season to give New York it’s first lead of the series. It was his third career homer and first since June 11th against the Chicago Cubs. The homer also gives Judge a new career high in homers (previously 52 in 2017). It was his fourth homer in his last six games and 7th in his last 12 games after not homering in a season-long nine games from August 13 through 21st.

No. 53 is single-season career high for @TheJudge44! 👨‍⚖️👏 pic.twitter.com/yhkDtaX6ra — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2022

Yankees Add On In 7th:

The Yankees extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the seventh inning. Aaron Judge opened the inning with a double and moved to third on a groundball to Taylor Walls. Judge came into score on an Oswaldo Cabrera sacrifice fly off Colin Poche who entered the game with runners on the corner in place of JT Chargois.

For Starters:

Shawn Armstrong worked the games first three innings allowing one run on Aaron Judge’s leadoff homer, struck out a pair, and walked a batter. It was the third straight extended appearance for Armstrong who threw 40 pitches against the Boston Red Sox on August 26th, 48 pitches against the Miami Marlins on August 30th, and against the Yankees he through 39 pitches with 26 for strikes.

Frankie Montas entered the game with a 2-1 mark and a 1.87 ERA (7ER/33.2IP) in six career games (five starts) against the Rays. His mastery against Tampa Bay continued as he worked five scoreless innings giving up just one hit while striking out seven and walking none.

Up Next:

Tampa Bay welcomes in the Boston Red Sox for three games starting Monday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. EST. The Rays haven’t announced their starting pitcher but the Red Sox will start former Rays hurler Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56 ERA).

The Yankees will head home to take on the Minnesota Twins in a four game series starting Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. EST. Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.97 ERA) will take the mound for New York. The Twins will counter with right hander Chris Archer (2-7, 4.52 ERA).