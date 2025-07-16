By – Kenny Varner

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the 2025–26 season in a state of flux. Head coach Bobby Petrino, known for his quick-fix tendencies, hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, which has raised questions about team chemistry and the overall talent level on the roster. However, the return of senior quarterback Taylen Green, now in his second year under Petrino, provides a glimmer of hope that the Razorbacks can be at least somewhat competitive this season.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA



Green, back for his final collegiate campaign, hopes to build on a solid yet inconsistent junior season in which he threw for over 3,100 yards with a modest 15-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The key to unlocking his full potential will be improved decision-making and a better ability to read opposing defenses. He’ll need to be sharper, faster, and more confident if Arkansas is to move the ball consistently.



The offensive line returns three players with starting experience, which might sound promising at first glance. However, due to heavy roster turnover from the portal, very few players will be lining up in the same position as last year. Corey Robinson, a tackle from Georgia Tech, and Shaq McCray, a transfer from Oregon, will handle the outside duties, while UCF transfer Gaden Kitler takes over at center. Last year’s starting tackles, E’Marion Harris and Fernando Carmona, are being shifted to guard positions, making continuity and chemistry key concerns heading into the season.



The backfield features Mike Washington, a transfer from New Mexico State, who is expected to take over the starting running back role. Washington brings a physical presence but remains largely untested at the Power four level. The wide receiver corps is currently a mess. With no clear leader and a revolving door of unproven transfer receivers, Petrino is taking a gamble. A plethora of shot-in-the-dark additions have yet to establish themselves, and it remains to be seen if any of them will develop into reliable targets.



Defensively, Arkansas is also undergoing major changes. The Razorbacks lost eight starters from last year’s unit, and questions linger at nearly every position. Once again, the coaching staff turned to the transfer portal in hopes of plugging the gaps, but the lack of cohesion could be a problem early in the season. One bright spot is sophomore linebacker Bradley Shaw, whom the staff is very high on. He’ll likely be the anchor of a defense that otherwise lacks identity and proven playmakers.



The Razorbacks open the season with two manageable tune-up games against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State. These matchups will be crucial for establishing chemistry, building confidence, and shaping the team’s identity. After those opening games, the schedule ramps up significantly—every remaining opponent is capable of beating them.



For Arkansas to reach six or seven wins and earn a bowl bid, they’ll need to win the majority of their close games and have Green take a major step forward in mastering Petrino’s system. While there’s a path for this team to be competitive and hang around in most games, the odds are stacked against them. At this point, it’s more likely the Razorbacks are heading toward a long season that ends without a postseason appearance