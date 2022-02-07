Juggling act: Rams O’Connell game planning and looking ahead his new job as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O’Connell realizes there are going to be plenty of questions about his next steps after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator prefers to keep the focus on the immediate task at hand.

O’Connell is expected to become the Minnesota Vikings’ next head coach as soon as Feb. 14, the day after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 36-year old O’Connell admitted he has a winter coat, but that was the closest he came to discussing anything related to the Vikings.

“Just getting to this phase you learn that you have got to try and compartmentalize. Use every moment that you possibly can when you’re not sleeping, to be doing something productive for whatever you may be trying to accomplish at that given moment,” O’Connell said Friday. “First and foremost remembering I have a critical job here to make sure that I’m giving our team the best possible chance to go beat the Bengals. It’s going to be a real challenge. We know that and we’re really trying to make use of the extra time as well.

O’Connell had a second interview with Minnesota on Monday, the day after the Rams advanced to their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history with a 20-17 victory over San Francisco in the NFC championship game. Los Angeles started practicing and installing the game plan on Thursday.