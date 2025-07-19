Junior Caminero homers twice, Yandy Díaz hits a grand slam, and the Rays beat the Orioles 11-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Home Run Derby runner-up Junior Caminero went deep twice, Yandy Díaz hit a grand slam and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Caminero lost to MLB home-run leader Cal Raleigh in Monday’s Derby but started the second half of the season with his 24th and 25th homers of the season, his second career multihomer game.

He hit a three-run shot in the first then followed Díaz’s slam with a solo homer in a six-run sixth.

Díaz’s homer was his 15th and his second career slam. Danny Jansen added his 10th homer.

Caminero, Díaz and Chandler Simpson had three hits each. Simpson extended his MLB-best active hitting streak to 17 games.

Taj Bradley (6-6) threw six shutout innings, giving up three hits and one walk while fanning six. In his six previous career starts against Baltimore he was 1-3 with an 8.65 ERA.

Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe was reinstated from the injured list, started at second base and went 1 for 4.

Charlie Morton (5-8) gave up seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four. He came in 5-0 in his previous 11 appearances since May 10, including eight starts, with a 2.61 ERA.

Gunnar Henderson had a triple, a double and scored the Orioles’ lone run in the ninth.

Key moment

Simpson doubled in the first before Díaz walked. Caminero followed with his 439-foot homer to left and the Rays were on their way to the easy win.

Key stat

The Rays scored in double figures for the 12th time this season.

Up next

Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.24 ERA) pitches against the Rays’ Zack Littell (8-7, 3.56) on Saturday.

