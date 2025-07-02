by Kenny Varner

Kalen DeBoer Looks to Lead Alabama Back to Glory in Year Two

Kalen DeBoer enters his second season as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, looking to improve on a 9–4 debut campaign that fell short of the program’s sky-high expectations. With the transition year now firmly in the rearview mirror, the pressure is mounting. Alabama fans expect nothing less than competing for national titles—and in 2025, the honeymoon period is officially over.

The 2024 season saw flashes of potential but was marred by inconsistency, particularly on offense. One of the most surprising low points came in a stunning loss to Vanderbilt, a game that exposed several key weaknesses. Still, the Crimson Tide managed to stay competitive thanks in large part to a defense that, while not vintage Alabama, held its own through much of the year.

That defense enters 2025 with a solid foundation and plenty of reason for optimism. Eight starters return, including key contributors like safety Keon Sabb and linebacker Deontae Lawson, both of whom are recovering from season-ending injuries last year. Their return should provide a significant boost to a unit that steadily improved as the 2024 season progressed. Under DeBoer’s leadership, Alabama’s defense appears poised to reclaim the dominant edge that fans have come to expect from the program.

Offensively, the Tide are turning the page. With the departure of Jalen Milroe, whose inconsistency in the passing game often limited the offense, Alabama will hand the reins to junior quarterback Ty Simpson. Entering his fourth year in the program, Simpson now has the opportunity to lead an offense that is designed to be far more explosive and dynamic under DeBoer’s vision.

DeBoer, who orchestrated one of the most potent offenses in college football at Washington, brought in his trusted offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to replicate that success in Tuscaloosa. Together, they hope to unleash a fast-paced, aggressive attack reminiscent of what they achieved with Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies.

Simpson will have plenty of help. The offensive line returns three starters, including standout center Parker Brailsford and left tackle Kadyn Proctor, providing both experience and stability in the trenches. Add in a strong stable of running backs and elite talent at the skill positions—highlighted by electric wide receiver Ryan Williams, who is already being talked about as one of the best in the country—and the pieces are in place for a major leap forward.

The schedule presents both challenges and opportunities. Alabama opens the season with a high-stakes road game at Florida State, followed by a week three home clash with Wisconsin. But the marquee matchup looms at the end of September: a road showdown against Georgia. With no Texas on the slate and many of the tougher opponents coming to Tuscaloosa, the path to the College Football Playoff is there for the taking.

If Ty Simpson rises to the occasion and the defense stays healthy, this Alabama team has the potential to return to the national spotlight in a big way. Don’t be surprised if DeBoer’s second season ends with the Crimson Tide right back where their fans expect them to be—competing for it all in January.