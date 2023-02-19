Kevin Cash Discusses Rays Roster, Adapting To MLB Rule Changes, And Leadership

By
Steve Kinsella
-

Spring Training is here and Kevin Cash is at the helm getting the Tampa Bay Rays ready for the upcoming season. During the spring training press conference earlier in the week he discussed a myriad of topics. He talked about the depth of the starting rotation and filling the void of clubhouse leadership after departure of veterans Mike Zunino, Kevin Kiermaier, and Corey Kluber. He also discussed how the Rays would adapt to the new rule changes being implemented by MLB this season and gave his appreciation specifically to the implementation of the pitch clock.

Depth Of Starting Rotation

Clubhouse Leadership

ADAPTING TO MLB RULE CHANGES

Cash Looking Forward To Pitch Clock

More From Sports Talk Florida

Steve Kinsella
I am a fan of all sports but am most passionate about baseball. From the fanatical to analytical, nothing about the game escapes me. Being born and raised in Northeast Ohio I'm very familiar with the heartache and pain that sports can bring and hope that I bring some understanding of the other side to my coverage. I will focus mostly on baseball but also cover the Tampa Bay Lightning, one of the most electric franchises in all of sports. Always willing to converse about any sport and have only one rule and that is be respectful at all times.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR