Koné score’s key goal, Montreal beats Orlando, advances in MLS Cup Playoffs

MONTREAL (AP) — Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 on Sunday in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Koné’s goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat on offense, managing just five shots and no shots on goal in the match. Mihailovic’s successful PK came in the final minute of play when there was no chance left for Orlando to score.

Montreal’s win continued a trend in which U.S.-based teams have now won only 2 of 13 all-time playoff matches in Canada.

Montreal, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, advances to the conference semifinals against either NYCFC or Miami. No. 3 NYCFC and No. 6 Miami play on Monday.

Montreal had an 11-5 advantage in shots and scored on the only two shots on goal in the match.

Montreal continued a recent hot streak. The playoff win comes after a four-game winning streak to end the regular season. Montreal became the second MLS team to win its first five home playoff games.

Orlando, in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, met with more postseason disappointment. Now 0-3-1 in the playoffs, Orlando advanced only once — on penalties against NYCFC in 2020.

