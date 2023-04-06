Kreider, Motte each score twice, Rangers beat Lightning 6-3

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte each scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin also scored, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox each had two assists to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in seven games and improve to 11-2-2 in their last 15 games.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to win for the ninth time in his last 11 starts.

Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and Darren Raddysh and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves.

It was a physical game that featured four fights and several hard hits in a matchup of teams that met in the Eastern Conference final last year, which the Lightning won in six games to advance to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

OILERS 3, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins became the third Edmonton skater to reach 100 points this season, Klim Kostin had a goal and an assist and the surging Oilers beat Anaheim to extend their points streak to 12 games.

Nick Bjugstad and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who have won six straight and strengthened their hold on second place in the Pacific Division. Jack Campbell stopped 27 shots.

Nugent-Hopkins, who had the assist on Hyman’s empty-net goal late in the third period, joined Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to reach the century mark. The last time a team had three or more players with at least 100 points was Pittsburgh in 1995-96 with Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Ron Francis. McDavid had an assist on Hyman’s goal to move him within two points of 150.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. The Ducks have dropped nine straight and are 1-10 in their last 11 as they remained tied with Chicago and Columbus for fewest points in the NHL at 56.

FLAMES 3, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist and Calgary beat Winnipeg to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Flames (37-27-15) and Jets (43-32-3) each have 89 points, but Winnipeg maintained its hold on the second Western Conference wild-card spot based on victories. The Jets have four games remaining, one more than the Flames.

Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames, who lost to Chicago the night before, but are 5-1-0 in their past six games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 33 shots.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.